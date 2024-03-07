Gono Bishwabidyalay Hosts Seminar on Smart Poultry Farming Innovations in Dhaka

Gono Bishwabidyalay in Savar, Dhaka, became the focal point for advancements in poultry farming as it hosted a day-long seminar on Thursday, spotlighting the future of smart poultry farming. Vice-chancellor Professor Md Abul Hossain spearheaded the event, with key insights from Japfa Comfeed Bangladesh's Biplab Kumar Sarkar, amidst a backdrop of an evolving agricultural landscape.

Advancing Poultry Farming

The seminar, a collaborative effort between Gono Bishwabidyalay's faculty of veterinary and animal sciences and Poultry Professionals of Bangladesh, drew in a diverse group of participants. From poultry farm owners to feed company representatives, and the academe, the event was a melting pot of ideas and innovations. Biplab Kumar Sarkar, representing Japfa Comfeed Bangladesh, took center stage to discuss the imperatives of integrating technology with traditional farming practices, emphasizing the pivotal role of smart farming solutions in enhancing poultry health and productivity.

Collaborative Efforts for Innovation

Highlighting the seminar was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Japfa Comfeed Bangladesh Pte Ltd and the department of veterinary and animal sciences of Gono Bishwabidyalay. This partnership symbolizes a significant step towards fostering innovation in the poultry sector. By leveraging academic research and industry practices, the collaboration aims to address contemporary challenges in poultry farming, including disease management, nutrition, and sustainability.

Implications for the Future

The convergence of technology and agriculture, as demonstrated in the seminar, signals a promising horizon for the poultry industry. With smart farming practices such as automated systems and precision livestock farming gaining traction, the potential for enhanced productivity and sustainability is immense. Moreover, this seminar and its outcomes highlight the importance of collaborative initiatives in propelling the industry forward, offering a glimpse into a future where technology and tradition coalesce to create resilient agricultural ecosystems.