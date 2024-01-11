en English
Agriculture

Georgia Tech Researchers Reimagine Fertilizer Production Cycle for Sustainability

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Georgia Tech Researchers Reimagine Fertilizer Production Cycle for Sustainability

Researchers at Georgia Tech are revolutionizing the fertilizer production cycle in a bid for sustainability. Two groundbreaking studies led by their team have made substantial progress in this field. The first study showcases an innovative method to produce ammonia, a crucial component of fertilizer, using a light-based reaction at low temperatures. This process, which operates at ambient temperature and pressure, is less energy-consuming than current methods. It relies on a catalyst that promotes the interaction between nitrogen, water, carbon, and light.

Creating Sustainable Fertilizers

The second study unveils a robust catalyst capable of transforming waste fertilizer into non-polluting nitrogen. This breakthrough holds the potential to recycle fertilizer runoff, averting pollution, and recapturing the nitrogen for reuse in new fertilizer production.

Both processes, though requiring further development, are seen by Marta Hatzell, an associate professor at Georgia Tech and the senior author of both papers, as strides towards a feasible and sustainable approach. This approach aims to meet the global demands for food production without relinquishing the use of synthetic fertilizers. These fertilizers are currently indispensable for generating adequate crop growth to feed the expanding global population.

Nano Fertilizers’ Potential

An additional study examined the combined effect of nano and conventional fertilizers on soil biological indicators and crop yield in a wheat maize system. The results suggest that at par grain yield of wheat and maize was obtained with an application of 75% of the recommended nitrogen (N) with a full dose of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) through conventional fertilizers. This was achieved in conjunction with nano N nano urea or nano N plus nano Zn sprays and N100PK, the recommended dose of fertilizer.

Transforming Agricultural Practices

The use of nano fertilizers along with 75% N as basal was found to be a sustainable nutrient management approach, considering growth yield and rhizosphere biological activity. The study found the combined use of nano fertilizers and conventional fertilizers to be among the best nutrient management approaches for sustaining productivity and maintaining sound microbial diversity in wheat maize rotation. The effectiveness of nano N and nano Zn was tested based on multi-location studies on various crops. The application of nano urea was found to enhance yields in wheat and maize across the tested locations.

Nano fertilizers release nitrogen 12 times slower than conventional fertilizers, triggering an uptake mechanism initiated by the application of nano fertilizers as foliar spray. The study also analyzed the impact of nano N and nano Zn fertilization with variable conventional fertilizer N management on the microbial niches abundance and diversity, a crucial player in nutrient cycling.

Wojciech Zylm

