Georgia Blueberry Industry Sees Propagation, Disease Management Evolution Over Two Decades

Georgia's blueberry industry has witnessed significant transformation in propagation and disease management practices over the past twenty years, reflecting its growing maturity and the challenges it faces. A recent study conducted in southern Georgia, USA, underscores the evolution of these practices and the need for standardization to ensure the health and viability of the industry.

Survey Insights: Then and Now

Comparative surveys conducted in 2007 and 2022 reveal a maturing blueberry industry in Georgia, marked by a stabilization in acreage and a consolidation of propagation practices. Despite this progress, the surveys highlighted a persistent lack of standardized methods for both propagation and disease management, leading to variations in practices among growers and nursery operators. The primary pathogens identified, C. ilicicola and Rhizoctonia sp., underscore the importance of adopting improved disease management practices to mitigate risks and enhance crop health.

Advancements in Propagation Practices

Over the last fifteen years, the industry has seen a shift towards container-based propagation systems and the use of mist head irrigation systems, contributing to a reduction in disease spread. These changes, along with the discarding of used media, represent significant advancements in the effort to standardize propagation practices. However, the continued use of non-registered broad-spectrum fungicides poses a major concern, highlighting the need for further research and education on chemical control programs.

Future Directions and Recommendations

The study's findings emphasize the need for continued improvement in propagation practices and disease management within the Georgia blueberry industry. Recommendations include the adoption of container-based systems, the avoidance of media reuse, and the identification of key pathogens associated with cutting failure. With experts like Dr. Phillip Brannen advocating for the education of growers and the registration of chemicals for legal use in blueberry propagation, the industry is poised for further advancements in ensuring the health and sustainability of its crops.

As the Georgia blueberry industry continues to evolve, the focus on standardized practices and effective disease management will be crucial in maintaining its growth and ensuring the production of healthy plants. The journey from 2007 to 2022 has shown significant progress, but the path forward requires a concerted effort from growers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to embrace change and innovation.