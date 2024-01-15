en English
Africa

Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?

The discourse over genetically modified (GM) crops and their potential impact on biodiversity in Africa is a complex narrative with conflicting perspectives. On one hand, we have voices like Fred Odongo, an agroecologist in Uganda, who expresses fears that altered genes from GM organisms could disrupt Africa’s natural ecosystems leading to biodiversity loss. On the other, a body of scientific evidence and experts refute these fears as more ideological than scientific, citing that GM crops are safe and beneficial to African agriculture.

GM Crops: A Threat or a Solution?

Dr. Rose Maxwell Gidado, an industrial microbiologist from Nigeria, and other experts contradict Odongo’s view, pointing to numerous peer-reviewed studies that declare GM crops safe. They argue that GM technology can enable African farmers to produce more food without resorting to destructive practices like deforestation. In their view, biodiversity loss in Africa is not due to GM technology but more to mining, intensive agriculture, and deforestation.

GM Technology: A Path to Sustainable Agriculture?

Advocates for GM technology see it as a sustainable method to reduce the reliance on unsustainable agricultural practices. It can improve crop resilience and yield, thus benefiting the farmers. The narrative that international agribusinesses are planning to control African agriculture and wipe out traditional crops is challenged, asserting that African farmers are adopting GM technology for its benefits, not under duress.

GM Crops: Ensuring Safety and Benefits

GM crops like Bt cotton and Bt pod-borer resistant cowpea are cited as examples, with no health hazards reported from their use. Moreover, new GM crops like bio-fortified sorghum and rice are in development. The discourse also extends to the potential of genome editing in enhancing crop resilience and disease resistance. It is suggested that it’s essential for African scientists to counter misinformation and take the lead in biotechnological innovation. The debate over GM crops in Africa, therefore, is not just about the potential risks but also about the opportunities they present for a sustainable future.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

