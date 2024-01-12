en English
Genetic Breakthrough: Scientists Develop Virus-Resistant Rice Lines

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Genetic Breakthrough: Scientists Develop Virus-Resistant Rice Lines

In a groundbreaking development, researchers from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development have joined forces to create virus-resistant rice lines. This advancement could potentially revolutionize the lives of small-scale African farmers who face devastating losses due to the Rice Yellow Mottle Virus (RYMV).

Unveiling the Threat of RYMV

RYMV, an RNA virus spread by beetles and direct leaf contact, can lead to a 10% to 100% loss in rice harvest. This poses a significant risk to the livelihoods of marginalized farmers who rely heavily on their crop yields. Unfortunately, there is currently no effective protection against RYMV, and the only feasible defense is the development of rice varieties bearing a resistance gene.

Deciphering the Resistance Code

The research team has focused on one of the three known resistance genes, RYMV1, 2, and 3. In a noteworthy achievement, they have successfully transferred the rymv2 resistance from low-yielding African rice varieties to high-yield Asian rice varieties. This feat was achieved via CRISPR/Cas genome editing, without any adverse effects on growth and yield.

Next Steps and Implications

The research team now aims to apply this genome editing technique to African elite rice varieties, intending to enhance the resistance of crops used by local farmers. The ‘Healthy Crops’ consortium, spearheaded by HHU, has set its sights on aiding African small-scale farmers by providing these genetically edited, resistant rice varieties. This development could potentially mitigate the life-threatening impacts of RYMV on small-scale food producers in Africa.

Africa Agriculture Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

