Gauteng Launches Funding Drive for Emerging Farmers in Diverse Agricultural Sectors

Emerging farmers in Gauteng have a golden opportunity to elevate their agricultural ventures through a new funding initiative spearheaded by the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment. This initiative, focusing on sectors including poultry, piggery, grains, vegetables, red meat, cannabis, aquaculture, rabbit, bee farming, and agri-processing, aims to bolster the region's agricultural sector, stimulate job creation, and combat poverty. Gauteng MEC Mbali Hlophe emphasizes the programme's dedication to supporting historically disadvantaged groups, including women, youth, and individuals with disabilities, in the battle against food insecurity.

Empowering Local Farmers

The Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP), closing this Friday, represents a concerted effort to sustain food security across the province. With an annual tradition of enabling around 250 beneficiaries to integrate into the mainstream economy since its inception in 2004, the program seeks to provide Small Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) farmers with the critical support needed to thrive. This once-off intervention subsidy is available to both groups and individuals, aiming to maximize its impact by reaching a broad spectrum of the agricultural community.

Application Criteria and Process

To apply for this transformative farmer support grant, candidates must fulfill several criteria, including possession of a South African Certified ID, valid confirmation of land tenure or ownership, and evidence of an operational farm capable of generating employment. Furthermore, where necessary, applicants must also provide an Environment Impact Assessment certificate. The selection process, conducted by an independent panel of experts from various disciplines, ensures transparency and fairness in the allocation of funds. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their applications via email to the dedicated address provided by the department.

How to Apply

Prospective applicants seeking to harness this opportunity for growth and development in the agricultural sector can obtain application forms from designated satellite offices. This initiative not only promises to empower emerging farmers but also contributes significantly to the overarching goals of sustainable development and food security in Gauteng. With the application deadline fast approaching, eligible farmers are urged to seize this chance to advance their agricultural endeavors and make a meaningful impact on the community.