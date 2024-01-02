Gardening Experts Warn Against Composting Cooked Food and Coal Ash

Gardening experts, as represented by Ben Hilton, the founder and editor of The Gardening Fix, are raising a clarion call to gardeners worldwide: steer clear of composting cooked food. The seemingly benign practice, they argue, is a gateway to pest infestation and a hotbed for the proliferation of fungi and other pathogens. The usual suspects—fish, meat, dairy products, bones, baked goods, fatty foods, and grease—are all on the composting blacklist.

The Unseen Dangers of Cooked Food Composting

While the idea of composting cooked food may seem like a resourceful way to recycle waste, the consequences are far from green. Rats and mice, drawn to the scent of cooked food, can quickly overrun a compost heap, transforming a nurturing ground for plants into a breeding ground for pests. Adding to this, the cooked food can become a thriving hub for fungi and other pathogens, compromising the health of the compost and, subsequently, the plants it nourishes.

Coal Ash and Untreated Wood Ash: The Composting Culprits

Ben Hilton, in his quest to promote safe and effective composting practices, has also flagged coal ash as a hazardous composting material. Laden with hefty amounts of salt, heavy metals, and other toxins, coal ash contaminates compost heaps and can seep into the plants grown with it. It also has the potential to lower soil pH, which can negatively impact a host of plants.

Wood ash, while a natural by-product and rich in potassium and calcium, is not without its pitfalls. It is highly alkaline and can disrupt the delicate pH balance of the soil. Hilton recommends using it sparingly, if at all—no more than five liters per square meter—and incorporating it into the soil during winter to mitigate potential harm to plants.

Green Composting: The Way Forward

Gardeners are advised to pivot towards composting raw, unprocessed food like fruits and vegetables, along with coffee and tea bags. These should be mixed with green and brown organic materials from the garden, creating a balanced, safe, and nutrient-rich compost heap.