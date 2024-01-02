en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Gardening Experts Warn Against Composting Cooked Food and Coal Ash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Gardening Experts Warn Against Composting Cooked Food and Coal Ash

Gardening experts, as represented by Ben Hilton, the founder and editor of The Gardening Fix, are raising a clarion call to gardeners worldwide: steer clear of composting cooked food. The seemingly benign practice, they argue, is a gateway to pest infestation and a hotbed for the proliferation of fungi and other pathogens. The usual suspects—fish, meat, dairy products, bones, baked goods, fatty foods, and grease—are all on the composting blacklist.

The Unseen Dangers of Cooked Food Composting

While the idea of composting cooked food may seem like a resourceful way to recycle waste, the consequences are far from green. Rats and mice, drawn to the scent of cooked food, can quickly overrun a compost heap, transforming a nurturing ground for plants into a breeding ground for pests. Adding to this, the cooked food can become a thriving hub for fungi and other pathogens, compromising the health of the compost and, subsequently, the plants it nourishes.

Coal Ash and Untreated Wood Ash: The Composting Culprits

Ben Hilton, in his quest to promote safe and effective composting practices, has also flagged coal ash as a hazardous composting material. Laden with hefty amounts of salt, heavy metals, and other toxins, coal ash contaminates compost heaps and can seep into the plants grown with it. It also has the potential to lower soil pH, which can negatively impact a host of plants.

Wood ash, while a natural by-product and rich in potassium and calcium, is not without its pitfalls. It is highly alkaline and can disrupt the delicate pH balance of the soil. Hilton recommends using it sparingly, if at all—no more than five liters per square meter—and incorporating it into the soil during winter to mitigate potential harm to plants.

Green Composting: The Way Forward

Gardeners are advised to pivot towards composting raw, unprocessed food like fruits and vegetables, along with coffee and tea bags. These should be mixed with green and brown organic materials from the garden, creating a balanced, safe, and nutrient-rich compost heap.

0
Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Phosphate Fertilizers Market to Reach US$78.4 Billion by 2030 Amid Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

UMAMI Bioworks Advisor Advocates for Sustainable Cultivated Meat

By Israel Ojoko

Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED

By Dil Bar Irshad

Iowa's Honey Creek Resort Undergoing Transformation Under New Management

By BNN Correspondents

December's Ag Economy Barometer: A Dip in Sentiment but a Rise in Farm ...
@Agriculture · 14 mins
December's Ag Economy Barometer: A Dip in Sentiment but a Rise in Farm ...
heart comment 0
Land Ownership in Idaho: A Tale of State, Federal, and Billionaire Stakeholders

By BNN Correspondents

Land Ownership in Idaho: A Tale of State, Federal, and Billionaire Stakeholders
SenesTech Expands Reach in UAE: Sustainable Pest Control Solutions on the Rise

By Hadeel Hashem

SenesTech Expands Reach in UAE: Sustainable Pest Control Solutions on the Rise
Spanish Ministry Grants €16.2 Million to Combat Mar Menor Lagoon Crisis

By Safak Costu

Spanish Ministry Grants €16.2 Million to Combat Mar Menor Lagoon Crisis
Sri Lankan Government’s Land Grant Initiative: A Boost for Agri-Entrepreneurship

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lankan Government's Land Grant Initiative: A Boost for Agri-Entrepreneurship
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania House Extends Recess Amid Repairs and Democratic Vacancy
11 seconds
Pennsylvania House Extends Recess Amid Repairs and Democratic Vacancy
Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL
11 seconds
Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL
Somerset County Cricket Club Prepares for 2024 Season with Strategic Updates
14 seconds
Somerset County Cricket Club Prepares for 2024 Season with Strategic Updates
Tyson Fury's Location Mystery Fuels Anticipation for Usyk Fight
29 seconds
Tyson Fury's Location Mystery Fuels Anticipation for Usyk Fight
Watching English Football in the US: A Focus on Watford FC
29 seconds
Watching English Football in the US: A Focus on Watford FC
Multiplex Multicolor Antiviral Assay: A Game-Changer in Antiviral Research
30 seconds
Multiplex Multicolor Antiviral Assay: A Game-Changer in Antiviral Research
Graham Price Names His Top Ten Toughest Rugby Players in History
49 seconds
Graham Price Names His Top Ten Toughest Rugby Players in History
Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service
55 seconds
Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
2 mins
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app