Gardeners Reassured: Plants Better Prepared for Current Freeze

A wave of concern swept across gardening enthusiasts this week, as plummeting temperatures and snowfall threatened to damage their cherished plants. Memories of the Christmas week freeze of 2022, which left many gardens devastated, only added to their worries. However, experts have come forward to reassure gardeners that the current weather conditions are unlikely to wreak the same havoc.

Unpacking the Fear

The fear stemmed from the brutal freeze of 2022 when a sudden drop of 40 degrees in just one day, following unusually warm weather, caught plants off guard. The swift and dramatic shift in temperature led to widespread damage, with plants unable to adapt to the drastic change quickly enough.

The Voice of Expertise

Addressing the concerns, Kim Bonastia, the owner of Signal Mountain Nursery, released a social media video. She explained that the current weather conditions differ significantly from those during the Christmas week freeze of 2022. This time, the plants have had the chance to acclimate or 'harden off,' making them more resistant to the current cold conditions. The 'hardening off' process allows plants to gradually adapt to harsh weather conditions, thereby enhancing their resilience.

Advice for Plant Care during Winter

Furthermore, avid gardeners received advice on caring for hydrangeas during the winter months. Experts advise not to worry if the plant appears dead during winter, as it is just 'hibernating' and will wake up bigger and stronger in the spring. It is recommended to leave the plant as it is after the last frost and refrain from cutting off flower heads until spring to protect new buds from frost. Adding fine bark mulch to the base of the plants can provide added protection during winter, ensuring they survive and bloom beautifully in the summer.

The essence of the expert advice is clear: the plants are better prepared for this freeze and should not experience the same degree of damage as in the previous year. With the right care and precautions, gardeners can ensure their plants survive the winter and bloom in all their glory in the upcoming spring and summer.