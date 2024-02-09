Gambia's Department of Livestock Services Partners with Gam United Breeders Association to Improve Animal Health

In a remarkable stride towards fortifying animal health in Gambia, the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) under the purview of the Ministry of Agriculture has entered into a strategic partnership with the Gam United Breeders Association (GUBA). This collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, held earlier today.

A Unified Effort to Boost Animal Health

The event unfolded with an atmosphere of anticipation and optimism, as key representatives from both organizations convened to witness this significant milestone. Dr. Abdou Ceesay, the Director General of DLS, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering the development of the livestock sector.

During the ceremony, GUBA made a generous contribution to the cause, handing over three motorcycles to para veterinary professionals. This gesture aims to empower these dedicated individuals in performing their duties more effectively and efficiently.

The Socio-Economic and Cultural Significance of Livestock

Dr. Ceesay elucidated on the profound socio-economic and cultural importance of livestock, particularly small ruminants like sheep, in Gambian society. He underscored their indispensable role during the Tobaski feast, which marks the Eid Ul-Adha celebration.

However, the challenge of meeting the ever-increasing demand for rams during this festive period remains a pressing concern. In response, Dr. Ceesay discussed the implementation of local initiatives to boost the availability of rams and the promotion of different ram breeds, including enhancing the productivity of the predominant 'jalonkeh' breed.

Addressing Human Resource Gaps in Veterinary Services

Dr. Ceesay extended his heartfelt gratitude towards GUBA for their invaluable support in bridging the human resource gaps in veterinary services. He reiterated the government's readiness to lend its backing to stakeholders engaged in livestock production.

Mustapha John, the President of GUBA, echoed Dr. Ceesay's sentiments, expressing his excitement for the initiative. He voiced his hope that the para veterinarians would carry out their responsibilities with unwavering dedication.

John also stressed the importance of continued support in implementing their initiatives and plans to provide additional training on ram breeding to their members. He took the opportunity to express his gratitude to those who had contributed to the procurement of the motorcycles.

As the event drew to a close, the sense of unity and shared purpose was palpable. The collaboration between DLS and GUBA marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of enhanced animal health and livestock development in Gambia. With the combined efforts of both organizations, the future of Gambia's livestock sector looks decidedly promising.