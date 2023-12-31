Frozen Landmarks of Mt. Everest: The Grim Tale of ‘Green Boots’ and the Toll of ‘Summit Fever’

Perched high above the clouds, on the icy slopes of Mt. Everest, lurk over 200 grim markers of ambition and mortality. These frozen bodies, some dating back decades, signal the perils of the ‘Death Zone’ to climbers aiming for the peak. The ‘Death Zone’, an area above 8,000 meters, is where oxygen levels plummet and temperatures plunge below freezing, making it not only a death trap for climbers but also an insurmountable obstacle for those attempting to retrieve the bodies.

The Legend of Green Boots

Among these chilling landmarks, one particular body has carved its place in Everest’s lore- the ‘Green Boots’, thought to be the remains of Tsewang Paljor, a climber from a fateful 1996 expedition. Preserved in a state of eternal rest by the sub-zero temperatures, the body of ‘Green Boots’ has been a stark navigational point for climbers for over two decades. However, in 2014, the body was moved to a less prominent location, but the legend of Paljor continues to echo in the winds of Everest.

The Deadly Grip of Summit Fever

The tale of Paljor and his ill-fated team is a haunting reminder of the life-threatening risks climbers willingly take in their quest for the summit. The overwhelming drive, known as ‘summit fever,’ can cloud judgment and lead to fatal decisions. The team perished in a blizzard after reaching the summit, their determination overshadowed by the merciless force of nature.

The Environmental Toll

Apart from the frozen bodies, Everest’s slopes are marred by the detritus of human ambition. Trash and human waste, left behind by thousands of climbers annually, scar the pristine environment. Since 2008, Sherpa guides have undertaken the herculean task of cleaning the mountain, removing considerable amounts of waste in a bid to preserve Everest’s fragile ecosystem.

