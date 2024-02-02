Fremont County's 40th Annual Farm and Ranch Days: A Free, Informative Agricultural Extravaganza

The 40th annual Farm and Ranch Days, a longstanding tradition in Fremont County, Wyoming, is set to take place on February 7-8 at the local fairgrounds in Riverton. With no need for RSVP, the event beckons everyone interested in agricultural topics, promising more than 20 enriching educational sessions.

Insights into Agriculture

Organized meticulously by Fremont County extension educator, Chance Marshall, the workshops cover a broad spectrum of subjects. Participants can delve into the nuances of agrotourism, discover the possibilities of drone usage in modern farming, learn about mineral supplementation, and explore predator management strategies. Other areas of focus include hay analysis, livestock disease, succession planning, and carbon markets. The event offers the opportunity for attendees to participate in a four-session program to obtain or renew their private pesticide applicator license.

Keynote Speakers and Local Sponsors

The event not only boasts of informative sessions but also features two keynote speakers. Chandler Mulvaney from the National Beef Cattlemen's Association, and comedian Brent Reed, will grace the event. The latter is set to shed light on the often-overlooked issue of mental health in agriculture. In addition, the event will witness the participation of speakers from the University of Wyoming Extension, NRCS, Food Bank of Wyoming, and other local organizations.

Complimentary Lunch and Online Access

Adding to the appeal of the event, a complimentary lunch, courtesy of local sponsors and prepared by the Fremont County CattleWomen, is in store for attendees. For those unable to attend, most of the presentations, excluding the pesticide applicator program, will be recorded and made available on the UW Extension's YouTube page post-event.