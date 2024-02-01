Forced Labor Persists in Uzbekistan's Cotton Sector Despite Reforms: Human Rights Report

Despite ongoing reforms to eliminate state-sponsored forced labor, a coercive system persists in Uzbekistan's cotton sector, according to a report by the Uzbek Forum for Human Rights. The 2023 cotton harvest, while free from widespread government-imposed forced labor, witnessed an uptick in coercion, predominantly in five monitored regions. The report shines a light on the pressure faced by employees of banks and state-owned organizations to pick cotton and meet production targets, a practice supposedly phased out.

Pressure and Coercion in Cotton Production

The report underscores the continued pressure on regional officials from Presidential Advisor Shukhrat Ganiev to forcibly mobilize workers. The central government's failure to establish official cotton picking rates, coupled with inflation and ambiguity surrounding earnings, resulted in a worker shortage. This was further exacerbated by the persistence of a coercive system, despite reforms aimed at its abolition.

Farmers' Lack of Bargaining Power and Inadequate Grievance Mechanisms

Among the concerns raised in the report are the insufficient bargaining power of farmers, inadequate remedy and grievance mechanisms, and threats to labor rights monitors. These factors, combined with the central government's inability to address labor rights effectively, contribute to the ongoing issue of forced labor in the cotton sector. The report points to the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle these persistent challenges.

A Call to Brands and Retailers

The Uzbek Forum's report serves as a warning to brands and retailers sourcing cotton from Uzbekistan, urging them to practice due diligence and engage with initiatives like the Cotton Campaign. These steps are crucial to ensure responsible sourcing and compliance with labor rights standards amidst the ongoing issues of forced labor and worker coercion.