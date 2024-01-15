en English
Agriculture

Floods in Malawi’s Dowa Central Constituency: A Tale of Destruction and Despair

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Floods in Malawi’s Dowa Central Constituency: A Tale of Destruction and Despair

On a rain-swept day in Malawi’s Dowa Central Constituency, the heavens opened, and life as the locals knew it ceased to exist. Torrential rains have claimed three lives and wreaked havoc on the infrastructure, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Roads and bridges, including a vital stretch of the M5 highway, were swept away, disrupting the lifeline between Salima and Blantyre.

The Toll of the Deluge

The floods have left a profound impact on the community, obliterating not just the physical landscape but also the livelihoods of its people. Dowa district commissioner, Stallichi Mwambiwa, confirmed the severe damage to Mponela Trading Centre and Senior Chief Msakambewa’s jurisdiction. The floods have wiped out crops and severed critical transport links, leaving over 500 households in a state of despair.

A Cry for Help

In the face of this catastrophe, local authorities are scrambling to put together a response. The local council is liaising with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) to provide relief to the affected families. Dowa Central legislator, Darlington Harawa, is lobbying for immediate assistance, including food, shelter, and agricultural supplies, to support the victims of this flood.

Weathering the Storm

The Roads Authority has announced the closure of the damaged M5 and has suggested alternative routes. Simultaneously, efforts are in full swing to restore the devastated infrastructure. In the backdrop of these restoration efforts, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has issued a grim warning for continued heavy rains, which may precipitate further flash floods. The current disaster is a bleak reminder of the past weather-related disasters that have impacted approximately 21,379 individuals and resulted in five fatalities due to lightning since October 2023.

Agriculture Disaster Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

