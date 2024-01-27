Farm Wisconsin Hosts Fourth Alpaca Llama Extravaganza

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, a renowned agricultural education hub in Manitowoc, is set to host the fourth annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The event, scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is designed to enlighten visitors about the important role of alpacas and llamas in fiber production. The extravaganza, known for its family-friendly appeal, will also offer insights into the care and management of these unique animals.

Embracing the Alpaca and Llama Culture

Participants in the event will have the rare privilege of interacting with live animals from farms such as the LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm. These interactions are intended to offer firsthand knowledge about alpaca and llama care practices and the variety of fiber products derived from these animals. This immersive approach to learning is part of Farm Wisconsin's commitment to providing engaging agricultural education.

Alice in Dairyland Joins the Extravaganza

In addition to the live animal showcase, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Ashley Hagenow, the 76th Alice in Dairyland. Hagenow's presence is expected to add to the event's charm, allowing visitors to engage with a respected figure in Wisconsin's dairy industry. Attendees will also have the chance to purchase a selection of alpaca and llama-based products, adding an element of commerce to the educational experience.

Inclusive Event for All Ages

All activities at the Alpaca Llama Extravaganza are included with the paid admission to the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. With ticket prices set at $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $10 for youth, the event remains accessible to a wide audience. Children aged 2 and under can enjoy free admission, making the event a perfect weekend getaway for families.