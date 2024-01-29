Farm Manager's Dedicated Care Revives Weak Somali Lamb

At Hillview Animal Park, a heartwarming tale of compassion and commitment unfurls. A Somali lamb, christened Coco, was born with a weak constitution, unable to stand or feed from her mother. Recognizing the lamb's plight, the farm staff led by manager Craig Holmes, stepped in to provide the necessary care.

A Home Away from Home

Coco's struggle to survive caught the attention of Holmes, who decided to move her to his home for more personalized care. His home soon transformed into a sanctuary for the little lamb, with round-the-clock feedings and warmth essential for her survival. Holmes' dedication went beyond his professional duty, as he tended to Coco with six scheduled feeds a day during the critical initial days.

Recovery and Growth

Under Holmes' careful watch, Coco began showing signs of improvement. The initial two weeks were crucial, with the home environment providing comfort and aiding recovery. Coco's health began to improve, an encouraging sign that Holmes' efforts were bearing fruit. The lamb, once unable to stand, was now thriving and forming a bond with her caregiver.

A Hopeful Future

The team at the Clackmannanshire farm has kept a close eye on Coco's progress. Their optimism grows as each day passes, with the hope of Coco reintegrating with the flock in approximately six months. Despite her challenging start, Coco's story stands as a testament to the power of dedicated care and unwavering hope.