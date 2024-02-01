FAO's Proactive Measure to Boost Youth Employment in Agriculture Amid Global Crisis

The escalating global unemployment crisis, most acutely impacting the youth with rates nearly triple those of adults, is a pressing concern. Realizing the employment potential within agricultural and food value chains, experts urge a collective approach from both public and private sectors to enhance agricultural productivity and value chain efficiency while prioritizing youth involvement.

FAO's Initiative to Promote Youth Employment in Agriculture

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has stepped forward with a proactive measure, the Integrated Country Approach (ICA), to significantly boost youth employment within the agri-food system. The ICA's objective is to foster policy coherence between the sectors of agriculture, employment, and youth. This is achieved through a myriad of FAO's core functions, including policy and strategy advice, technical support, capacity development, knowledge generation, and partnerships. Advocacy and communication also play a pivotal role.

The Execution of ICA's Strategy

ICA's strategy commences with thorough scoping exercises, customizing interventions according to country-specific demands and capacity development needs. The ICA framework emphasizes sustainable policy change and capacity strengthening of national institutions. It encourages private-public partnerships and multi-stakeholder mechanisms, with a keen focus on gender equality, decent work, and environmental sustainability.

ICA's Impact on a Global and Regional Scale

On a country level, the ICA aims to augment the employment aspects of national strategies for agricultural and rural development to enhance the quantity and quality of rural jobs. On a larger scale, the ICA contributes to knowledge development, sharing of lessons and best practices, and influencing regional and global agricultural development initiatives. The program, generously funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), has been rolled out in three phases so far.

A tangible example of ICA's work in action is the EU Food Security Response project in Northern Ghana. This initiative strives to boost crop and livestock production and empowers farmers, especially women and youth, with capacity and access to post-harvest technologies. It also advocates climate change adaptation and endorses sustainable agri-food systems. The District Field Technicians diligently contribute to FAO's strategic framework by promoting climate change-mitigating and adapted agri-food systems. The project interventions prioritize gender equality and the empowerment of rural women.