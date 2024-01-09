en English
Agriculture

FAO Renews Commitment to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance with Chulalongkorn University

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
FAO Renews Commitment to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance with Chulalongkorn University

Amid a torrent of global concern over Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has initiated a pertinent dialogue during his three-day visit to Bangkok. The trip included an inspection of the FAO Reference Centre for AMR at Chulalongkorn University – Thailand’s premier academic institution and the only FAO Reference Centre on AMR in Asia and the Pacific.

Renewal of the Reference Centre

The visit served as a platform for the formal extension of the Faculty of Veterinary Science as the FAO Reference Centre for AMR for a further four-year term. This pivotal collaboration underscores the enduring partnership between FAO and Chulalongkorn University, a relationship that has been instrumental in addressing the burgeoning AMR crisis. Director-General QU Dongyu, who in 2019 marked his appointment by designating the University as the first reference laboratory for AMR, highlighted the significance of this collaboration.

Addressing the Global Threat of AMR

In his address, Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University, outlined the global threat of escalating AMR. He underscored its implications on animal and plant health, agricultural productivity, and, crucially, food security. The visit enabled QU Dongyu to engage in a slew of activities, including specimen collection, sample preparation for testing, and the analysis of laboratory results to guide policy decisions.

Ongoing Collaboration and Future Endeavors

This visit underlines the continuous collaboration between FAO and Chulalongkorn University, involving the development of regional guidelines on AMR and assessing national surveillance capacities. The partnership also focuses on enhancing diagnostic quality assurance, harmonizing and analyzing data, and promoting responsible antimicrobial use and good agricultural practices in line with the FAO Action Plan on AMR.

The Chulalongkorn University centre is one of only nine FAO Reference Centres for AMR worldwide, playing a crucial role in global efforts to curb the rise of AMR. This renewed partnership demonstrates a steadfast commitment to tackle this global health threat and contributes to securing a safer, healthier future for Asia and the Pacific.

Agriculture Asia Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

