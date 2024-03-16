Fan Milk, Obasanjo Farms Join Forces to Revolutionize Nigeria's Dairy Sector

Fan Milk Plc and Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Limited have embarked on a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming dairy production in Nigeria. This partnership is set to promote local dairy farming expansion, reduce import dependency, and foster sustainable agricultural practices. Positioned in Iseyin, Oyo State, the initiative plans to yield 300 heifers in its inaugural year, with aspirations to double this output by 2026.

Strategic Collaboration for Dairy Expansion

The partnership between Fan Milk Plc and Obasanjo Farms is not just about boosting dairy production; it's a comprehensive approach towards enhancing local sourcing and reducing the nation's heavy reliance on imported dairy products. By importing 100 pregnant heifers from Egypt, the collaboration ensures a kickstart with high-quality dairy breeds, setting a solid foundation for local dairy development. Fan Milk Plc commits to offtaking the produced fresh milk under a five-year agreement, ensuring a stable market for the farm's output.

Capacity Building and Employment Generation

One of the core components of this partnership is the focus on training and technical capacity building for local personnel. This initiative aims not only to improve dairy yields but also to create significant employment opportunities, especially in rural areas where such prospects are greatly needed. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering communities, enhancing productivity, and ultimately contributing to the development of Nigeria's agricultural sector.

Implications for Nigeria's Agricultural Sector

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in Fan Milk's commitment to backward integration and Obasanjo Farms' dedication to agricultural development. With the potential to significantly reduce import dependency, this collaboration sets a precedent for future agricultural endeavors in Nigeria. It represents a step towards a more self-sufficient agricultural sector that not only meets the local demand for dairy products but also enhances the livelihoods of local farmers and contributes to the overall growth of the economy.