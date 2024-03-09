Experts call for more research as pests destroy 30% of Bangladesh's crops per year

Bangladesh's agricultural sector marked a significant step towards addressing one of its most pressing challenges: the devastating impact of pests on crop production. At an international conference in Dhaka, titled "Five Decades of Entomological Research and Development and Future Planning to Address Emerging Challenges," key figures in Bangladesh's agricultural research community emphasized the urgent need for enhanced research efforts. This call to action comes in response to pests destroying up to 30% of the nation's crops annually, a problem exacerbated by the accelerating pace of climate change.

Advertisment

Highlighting the Urgency

Debashish Sarkar, President of the Bangladesh Entomological Society and Director General of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, chaired the event which saw the gathering of eminent researchers and policymakers. Notably, Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, underscored the critical role of entomologists in developing innovative pest control technologies. Syed Nurul Alam, a senior consultant at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center and former president of the society, pointed out the decrease in pesticide use by 19% from 2009-10 to 2021-22, attributing it to government initiatives against indiscriminate pesticide application. However, he stressed the adverse effects of excessive pesticide use, including health risks, environmental pollution, and the development of pesticide resistance.

Climate Change: A Catalyst for Pests

Advertisment

The conference illuminated the intricate link between climate change and the proliferation of pests. As global temperatures rise, pests are expanding their territories at an alarming rate, posing a significant threat to food security worldwide. The speakers at the conference, including Professor M Ruhul Amin, General Secretary of the society, articulated the need for a concerted effort in research to mitigate the impact of these challenges. The emphasis was on developing sustainable pest control methods that would not only address the current crisis but also pave the way for future generations to combat these issues effectively.

Looking Forward: The Path to Resilience

The discussions and presentations at the conference served as a clarion call for immediate action. The agricultural community in Bangladesh, backed by international support, is poised to intensify its research endeavors. The goal is clear: to develop new, environmentally friendly pest control technologies that can reduce food security risks associated with climate change. This initiative not only aims to safeguard Bangladesh's agricultural output but also serves as a model for other nations grappling with similar challenges. The collective resolve exhibited at the conference signals a hopeful future where innovation and collaboration can overcome the threats posed by pests and climate change alike.