en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Expert Tips for Starting Your Vegetable Garden from Seeds: Upcoming Workshop and Seed Swap

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Expert Tips for Starting Your Vegetable Garden from Seeds: Upcoming Workshop and Seed Swap

In the heart of winter, as the chill settles deep into the ground, the promise of spring quietly germinates in the careful hands of gardeners. This year, more gardeners are opting to start their vegetable gardens from seeds, a practice that not only saves money but also allows for a wider variety of crops. Spencer Campbell, an expert from The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic, offers sage advice for those embarking on this horticultural journey.

Plan, Procure, and Prepare

According to Campbell, the first step is to plan out the garden and source the seeds. With a wide array of vegetable seeds available through various outlets, including websites, catalogs, or seed swaps, the options are seemingly endless. To aid in this process, The Morton Arboretum is hosting a seed swap and a workshop on January 27.

Essential Guidelines for Seed Starting

Starting seeds at home requires more than just a green thumb. It calls for a keen understanding of the plants’ needs and a careful balance of conditions. Campbell shares some indispensable tips for successful seed starting.

Providing adequate light is crucial as lack of it can lead to weak and spindly seedlings. The use of clean containers with proper drainage is a must to avoid waterlogged conditions that could lead to rot. Campbell also advises opting for sterile seed-starting mix to prevent potential diseases.

Planting seeds at the correct depth is another essential aspect often overlooked. As a rule of thumb, seeds should be planted at a depth roughly twice their width. Maintaining an appropriate temperature for germination and growth is vital as well, with most vegetables requiring temperatures between 60 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watering, Timing, and Staggering Crops

Watering should be done with care, ensuring the soil remains moist but not waterlogged. The timing for planting should be calculated based on the local last frost date. To extend the harvest period, seeds can be sown in staggered batches. Gardeners should also be realistic about the number of plants they need, planting a few extra as a precaution against seed failure or pest problems.

Starting vegetables from seeds can be an immensely rewarding experience, offering both economic benefits and the joy of watching life spring from a tiny seed. With these tips from Spencer Campbell and The Morton Arboretum’s upcoming workshop, gardeners can embark on this journey with confidence.

0
Agriculture
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
34 seconds ago
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
The changing tastes of American consumers are reshaping the dairy industry, as the demand for cheese and butter continues to surge. In response, dairy farmers across the United States are adjusting their practices to produce milk with higher butterfat content. This adaptation has led to an unprecedented increase in butterfat levels, surpassing 4%, a record
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
44 mins ago
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
Tamil Nadu's SKM Confronts Controversial Land Act: A Stand for Agriculture
48 mins ago
Tamil Nadu's SKM Confronts Controversial Land Act: A Stand for Agriculture
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
3 mins ago
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
11 mins ago
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
Guarding the Greens: Protecting Southern California Plants from Heat Wave Damage
15 mins ago
Guarding the Greens: Protecting Southern California Plants from Heat Wave Damage
Latest Headlines
World News
Pneumonia Outbreak in Punjab: A Rising Public Health Concern
22 seconds
Pneumonia Outbreak in Punjab: A Rising Public Health Concern
Louisiana Considers Shift to Closed Primary System, Sparking Political Debate
23 seconds
Louisiana Considers Shift to Closed Primary System, Sparking Political Debate
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
33 seconds
Queensland's Community Housing Sector: The Weakest in Australia?
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
34 seconds
NBA Insiders Scotto and Marks Analyze Trade Deadline Strategies
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
46 seconds
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
48 seconds
Toledo's NFL Split Loyalties: Lions and Browns in Playoffs Spark 'Rust Belt Revival'
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
1 min
Bristol Rovers Eye Redemption in Crucial League One Match Against Barnsley
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
1 min
Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge Lead the Charge in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
1 min
TV Chef Tom Kerridge Reveals his Health Overhaul Journey
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
13 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
33 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app