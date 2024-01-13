Expert Tips for Starting Your Vegetable Garden from Seeds: Upcoming Workshop and Seed Swap

In the heart of winter, as the chill settles deep into the ground, the promise of spring quietly germinates in the careful hands of gardeners. This year, more gardeners are opting to start their vegetable gardens from seeds, a practice that not only saves money but also allows for a wider variety of crops. Spencer Campbell, an expert from The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic, offers sage advice for those embarking on this horticultural journey.

Plan, Procure, and Prepare

According to Campbell, the first step is to plan out the garden and source the seeds. With a wide array of vegetable seeds available through various outlets, including websites, catalogs, or seed swaps, the options are seemingly endless. To aid in this process, The Morton Arboretum is hosting a seed swap and a workshop on January 27.

Essential Guidelines for Seed Starting

Starting seeds at home requires more than just a green thumb. It calls for a keen understanding of the plants’ needs and a careful balance of conditions. Campbell shares some indispensable tips for successful seed starting.

Providing adequate light is crucial as lack of it can lead to weak and spindly seedlings. The use of clean containers with proper drainage is a must to avoid waterlogged conditions that could lead to rot. Campbell also advises opting for sterile seed-starting mix to prevent potential diseases.

Planting seeds at the correct depth is another essential aspect often overlooked. As a rule of thumb, seeds should be planted at a depth roughly twice their width. Maintaining an appropriate temperature for germination and growth is vital as well, with most vegetables requiring temperatures between 60 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watering, Timing, and Staggering Crops

Watering should be done with care, ensuring the soil remains moist but not waterlogged. The timing for planting should be calculated based on the local last frost date. To extend the harvest period, seeds can be sown in staggered batches. Gardeners should also be realistic about the number of plants they need, planting a few extra as a precaution against seed failure or pest problems.

Starting vegetables from seeds can be an immensely rewarding experience, offering both economic benefits and the joy of watching life spring from a tiny seed. With these tips from Spencer Campbell and The Morton Arboretum’s upcoming workshop, gardeners can embark on this journey with confidence.