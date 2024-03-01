Expanding Stewardship: Nā Manu ʻElele Program's Statewide Impact on Hawaiʻi's Sacred Sites

Hawaiʻi embarks on a transformative journey to safeguard its wahi pana through the Nā Manu ʻElele Steward Program, a pioneering initiative aimed at educating visitors and locals alike on the importance of conservation and cultural heritage.

This collaboration between Kupu, the US Economic Development Administration, and the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, initially piloted on Hawaiʻi Island at Pololū Valley, is now expanding statewide, thanks to a significant grant.

From Pololū Valley to Statewide Success

The Nā Manu ʻElele Program has seen notable achievements in its initial phase, including a reduction in hiking accidents and illegal activities at Pololū Valley. With the support of the US Economic Development Administration, the program is set to reach more of Hawaiʻi's treasured sites, employing over 20 stewards through 2026. The stewards, who serve as knowledgeable guides, play a crucial role in educating the public about the ecological and cultural significance of these areas, fostering a mutual respect and understanding among visitors.

Engagement and Education at the Heart of Conservation

The program's success on O'ahu and other islands highlights the effective approach of engaging with the community and visitors. Aaron Lowe and Laila Kaupu, steward supervisors on O'ahu and Hawai'i Island respectively, emphasize the importance of building relationships with the land (pilina to 'āina) and understanding the responsibility (kuleana) each individual has to care for and protect these sacred spaces. This educational outreach not only enhances visitor experience but also instills a sense of stewardship among participants.

Future Prospects and Ongoing Recruitment

As the Nā Manu ʻElele Program looks to the future, Kupu CEO John Leong expresses excitement about the potential to engage local communities further, protect Hawai'i's natural and cultural treasures, and nurture a new generation of environmental stewards. The program continues to accept applications for steward positions across the islands, offering an opportunity for more individuals to contribute to this noble cause. The initiative represents a significant step forward in the preservation of Hawaiʻi's unique heritage and the promotion of sustainable tourism practices.