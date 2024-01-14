en English
Agriculture

EU’s Growing Dependence on Russian Fertilizers: A Cause for Concern?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
The European Union’s reliance on Russian fertilizers is on an upward trend, with a striking 34% surge in nitrogen imports during the 2022-23 marketing campaign, according to Eurostat data. Russia has emerged as a key contributor, meeting nearly one-third of the total demand. The rising imports have not only led to concerns over a potential shift from energy to fertilizer dependence, but also raised red flags about the environmental impact, given the higher carbon footprints of non-European products.

Warning Bells from the Industry

Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of the Norwegian chemical producer Yara International, has been vocal about the potential perils of this growing reliance. As the head of Europe’s largest fertilizer manufacturer, Holsether warned of possible turmoil in the entire sector due to this increased dependence. The CEO expressed apprehensions over the EU becoming more dependent on Russia for food than before the war, and called for a reform in the EU’s climate policy to maintain the competitiveness of the European industry.

A New Dependence

The statistics paint a clear picture of the escalating dependency. Urea imports witnessed a whopping 53% jump, with 40% of the total imports originating from Russia. This dependence is raising concerns as the region seems to be replacing energy reliance with a new dependence on fertilizers.

Sanctions on Russian Agricultural Products?

With growing concerns, Latvia has proposed a debate on the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russian agricultural products, including fertilizers. However, no concrete restrictions have been placed on Russian nitrogen fertilizers by the EU, apart from quotas on potassium chloride and complex fertilizers containing potassium. The major importers of these fertilizers within the EU include Germany, Poland, France, and the Netherlands.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

