Agriculture

European Parliament to Vote on Seafood Import Quotas Amid Concerns Over IUU Fishing

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
European Parliament to Vote on Seafood Import Quotas Amid Concerns Over IUU Fishing

On Thursday, January 18, the European Parliament will cast their ballots on the application of tariff quotas for seafood imports from non-EU countries at their session in Strasbourg. This move is an answer to the apprehensions expressed by European fishers about the dubious activities of some overseas seafood suppliers. The anticipated endorsement of a report by Nuno Melo, a representative of the European People’s Party (EPP) from Portugal, provides a stronger stance against illegal fishing practices. This report is a subset of a larger European Union initiative to eradicate illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, thereby advocating for sustainable seafood practices. The purpose of this vote is to strike a balance between the necessity of seafood imports and the preservation of European fishing industry standards, as well as marine biodiversity.

Revamping the EU Fisheries Control System

The European Parliament recently ratified a significant overhaul of the EU fisheries control system. The new regulations introduce a bolstered control system to prevent overfishing and ensure fair competition between different sea basins and fleets. The updated provisions incorporate completely digitized supervision of fishing activities, tracking of fishing vessels, full digital traceability along the supply chain, and harmonized sanctions for violations of the common fisheries policy.

Strengthening Compliance and Adaptation

Notably, the new rules also amplify the compliance of the ‘landing obligation’ and necessitate the usage of the IT tool CATCH for imported fishery products. The regulation was enforced on January 9, 2024, with transitional provisions to allow sufficient time for adaptation to the new requirements. The European Union continues to strive for a balance between economic sustainability and the preservation of marine ecosystems, ensuring a promising future for the European fishing industry.

Agriculture Environmental Science Europe
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

