European Parliament Rejects Proposal to Allow Thiacloprid Residues in Food

The European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety has unanimously rejected a proposal from the European Commission to maintain the maximum residue levels (MRLs) of thiacloprid in food products. Thiacloprid, a key ingredient in a certain neonicotinoid pesticide, is known for its harmful effects on bees, crucial pollinators, and has raised concerns over its potential impact on human health and the environment.

MEPs Take a Stand Against Thiacloprid

On Thursday, 11 January, MEPs voted in favor of opposing the Commission’s proposal, with a majority of 48 votes. Eighteen MEPs voted against, while 14 abstained. This decision came as a response to a proposal by the European Commission, which suggested lowering the MRLs for thiacloprid to the limits of determination (LODs). The MEPs’ objection indicates a commitment to upholding the ban on thiacloprid and ensuring that imported food products do not contain this substance.

Thiacloprid’s Controversial History

Produced by Bayer, thiacloprid was previously permitted in the European Union for use as a pesticide on cotton, pome fruit, vegetables, and potatoes. However, it has since been banned due to growing concerns about its harmful impact on bees and potential risks to human health and the environment.

Upholding Standards for Food Safety and Environmental Protection

The European Parliament’s rejection of the proposal signals a firm stance on maintaining rigorous standards for food safety and environmental protection. It underscores the EU’s commitment to prioritizing the health of its citizens and the environment over potentially harmful substances. This move also sends a clear message to producers and importers to adhere to the EU’s stringent regulations and standards.