en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

European Parliament Rejects Proposal to Allow Thiacloprid Residues in Food

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
European Parliament Rejects Proposal to Allow Thiacloprid Residues in Food

The European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety has unanimously rejected a proposal from the European Commission to maintain the maximum residue levels (MRLs) of thiacloprid in food products. Thiacloprid, a key ingredient in a certain neonicotinoid pesticide, is known for its harmful effects on bees, crucial pollinators, and has raised concerns over its potential impact on human health and the environment.

MEPs Take a Stand Against Thiacloprid

On Thursday, 11 January, MEPs voted in favor of opposing the Commission’s proposal, with a majority of 48 votes. Eighteen MEPs voted against, while 14 abstained. This decision came as a response to a proposal by the European Commission, which suggested lowering the MRLs for thiacloprid to the limits of determination (LODs). The MEPs’ objection indicates a commitment to upholding the ban on thiacloprid and ensuring that imported food products do not contain this substance.

Thiacloprid’s Controversial History

Produced by Bayer, thiacloprid was previously permitted in the European Union for use as a pesticide on cotton, pome fruit, vegetables, and potatoes. However, it has since been banned due to growing concerns about its harmful impact on bees and potential risks to human health and the environment.

Upholding Standards for Food Safety and Environmental Protection

The European Parliament’s rejection of the proposal signals a firm stance on maintaining rigorous standards for food safety and environmental protection. It underscores the EU’s commitment to prioritizing the health of its citizens and the environment over potentially harmful substances. This move also sends a clear message to producers and importers to adhere to the EU’s stringent regulations and standards.

0
Agriculture Europe
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
48 seconds ago
Ireland's Nitrates Action Programme: A Revolutionary Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
With an unwavering commitment to tackling water pollution, Ireland has initiated a revolutionary policy under the Nitrates Action Programme. The driving force behind this scheme is the management of organic and chemical fertilisers’ distribution across the country. A zoning regulation system has been instituted, segregating the nation into three principal zones; each subject to unique
Ireland's Nitrates Action Programme: A Revolutionary Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits
56 mins ago
Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits
Kelis Embraces Farm Life: Adds Newborn Goat and Micro-Donkey to Her California Ranch
2 hours ago
Kelis Embraces Farm Life: Adds Newborn Goat and Micro-Donkey to Her California Ranch
European Parliament to Vote on Seafood Import Quotas Amid Concerns Over IUU Fishing
2 mins ago
European Parliament to Vote on Seafood Import Quotas Amid Concerns Over IUU Fishing
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
9 mins ago
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
Tesco Steps in to Support Flood-hit Farmers with New Policy
53 mins ago
Tesco Steps in to Support Flood-hit Farmers with New Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
35 seconds
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
5 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
5 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
5 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
6 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
6 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
6 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
7 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
7 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
43 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app