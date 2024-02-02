European Farmers to Escalate Protests, Bringing Grievances to Rome

In what is shaping up to be a significant escalation in their ongoing protests, farmers across Europe are set to bring their grievances to the heart of Italy. The move, announced by spokesperson Danilo Calvani, will see a mass gathering of tractors on the outskirts of Rome. Although the farmers do not plan to create blockades, they acknowledge that their demonstrations will inevitably cause disruptions. Thousands of farmers from all corners of Italy are expected to join the protest, with the specifics on dates and locations to be revealed shortly.

Unending Struggles and Dissatisfaction

The farmers' decision to escalate their protests comes on the back of a series of difficulties that have left them feeling frustrated and unheard. Severe climate events, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and inflation have placed small farms in a precarious position. The farmers have expressed their frustration with the European Union's agricultural policies, which they argue impose bureaucratic rules on them while simultaneously relaxing import restrictions for large, global farming corporations.

A Call for Change in Policies

These protests, which have been spreading across France, Italy, and Spain, are a direct response to these concerns. They are a call for better prices and less bureaucracy, a cry for attention from a sector that feels overlooked and undervalued. The farmers believe that the EU's current agricultural policies favor big Agri-Food corporations to the detriment of small-time farmers. This sentiment has led to growing dissatisfaction and unrest amongst farmers, both at a national and European level.

Looking to the Future

According to Calvani, the farmers' dissatisfaction extends beyond the EU and encompasses their national governments, which they feel have failed to address their concerns. The farmers also feel disillusioned with the unions, arguing that they no longer represent their interests. As part of their escalating protests, the farmers plan to hold a vehicle-free demonstration in Rome, a symbolic gesture intended to further highlight their plight. As they make their stand, the farmers hope that their voices will finally be heard and that changes will be made to the policies that have placed them in such a difficult position.