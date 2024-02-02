European Agricultural Unrest: Spanish Citrus Industry Faces Threat Amid Farmer Protests

Agricultural Unrest Sweeps Across Europe

In a scene of widespread discontent, farmers across the European continent, led by their French counterparts, have instigated a crisis that has rapidly caught fire, sparking protests and blockades that have spread to neighboring Belgium and Portugal. This wave of unrest has coincided with the European summit held in Brussels, which has become the epicenter of the tumult, with riots breaking out amidst the high-profile political gathering.

Severe Threat to Spanish Citrus Industry

The disruption, extending over a week of blockades and two weeks of protests, is posing a significant threat to the Spanish citrus campaign. Industry insiders warn that this situation could cause 'irreparable damage' within a matter of days. Inma Sanfeliu, the president of the Citrus Management Committee (CGC), has called upon Spanish and European authorities, pleading for the establishment of a safe corridor to ensure the transit of Spanish perishable goods amidst the chaos.

CGC Demands Compensation and Criticizes French Media

The CGC demands compensation for the millions in losses incurred due to the ongoing crisis. They argue that the current legislation does not provide cover for losses resulting from delays or order cancellations triggered by such incidents. Amidst this turmoil, the CGC has criticized the French media and politicians for their derogatory remarks about Spanish citrus products. They defended their products, asserting their compliance with the European Union's stringent standards. Further, the CGC acknowledged the grievances of French producers but argued that the root problem is not European agriculture itself. Instead, they implicated European Union policies and market practices as the principal causes of the current crisis.