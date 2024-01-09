Enhancing Calf Housing: A Preventive Measure Against Bovine Respiratory Disease

Dairy and beef farmers are now being urged to gear up for the impending spring calving season by taking crucial steps to prevent Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD). A leading cause of death and illness in cattle up to 10 months old, BRD has been a persistent thorn in the side of the cattle industry, inflicting an estimated £50 million in losses annually.

A Lifelong Burden

Scott Gearon, a design project engineer for Galebreaker, has shed light on the long-term costs associated with a BRD infection. The expenses are not only confined to the immediate treatment of the disease but also manifest in the form of reduced productivity in both dairy and beef calves. The economic impact is significant, affecting the profitability of farmers and the overall cattle industry.

Importance of Ventilation

One of the key measures to prevent BRD is enhancing the ventilation in calf housing. Gearon emphasizes the necessity of maintaining recommended winter air exchange rates of six to eight times per hour. This ensures that fresh air circulates adequately, reducing the risk of disease spread.

Techniques and Implementations

Tools such as smoke tests can be employed to gauge the effectiveness of the airflow. In addition, certain adjustments like the installation of draught excluders and positive pressure tube ventilation (PPTV) systems can drastically lower infection rates. Galebreaker’s VentTube Fresh is a leading example of a PPTV system that has been proven to be effective against BRD. A study corroborates this finding, indicating that the absence of a PPTV system could increase the likelihood of calf illness by over 80%.

By implementing these improvements, farmers can look forward to rearing healthier calves, leading to better farm profitability. These measures are not just a means to prevent BRD but also a step towards healthier and more efficient farming practices.