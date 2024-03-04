Empowered for Growth: Yobe Women Pledge to Maximize Japan-Funded PERB Project Benefits

Yobe state's Gashua region witnessed an inspiring event as women beneficiaries of the Protection Empowerment and Resilience Building (PERB) project, funded by the Japanese government through UN-WOMEN and implemented by the Sassakawa Africa Association (SAA), voiced their commitment. These women, during a significant visit by the SAA, pledged to utilize the empowerment packages received to their fullest potential, aiming for sustainable growth and resilience amidst Northeast Nigeria's challenges.

Empowerment Through Innovation and Support

The PERB project in Gashua, Bade local government area, has been a beacon of hope, offering women groups tools and training for cereal processing, packaging, storage, and groundnut oil production techniques. Mallam Idriss Garko, the SAA UN-Women Project Coordinator, highlighted the visit's objective: allowing stakeholders to witness firsthand the transformative use of these empowerment packages in the women's business endeavors. The project extended further support to 19 women groups, providing essential resources such as groundnut oil extraction machines, cereals grinding machines, and small ruminants (goats) alongside necessary materials for their business activities.

Community and Leadership Support

Local government officials, represented by Aisha Mohammed, head of women in agriculture, lauded the beneficiaries' efforts and encouraged continued dedication to utilizing the provided packages for growth. The community's support, coupled with leadership encouragement, underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in empowering women. This initiative not only aims at fostering economic independence among women but also at strengthening community resilience and social cohesion.

Gratitude and Future Aspirations

Beneficiaries like Fatsuma Sheriff expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Sassakawa Africa Association and the Japanese government for their support. The PERB project's impact extends beyond immediate economic benefits, projecting a brighter future for women in Northeast Nigeria by ensuring their rights, empowerment, and resilience in the face of adversity. This initiative mirrors broader calls for action, as outlined in a recent conference supported by the European Union and International IDEA, urging for gender policies and frameworks to enhance women's empowerment and equality across Nigeria.

The PERB project in Yobe state represents a critical step toward addressing gender disparities and empowering women through sustainable economic activities. As these women forge ahead, their success stories will likely inspire similar initiatives, contributing to a more inclusive and resilient society. Their journey underscores the power of international collaboration, local support, and the indomitable spirit of women striving for a better future in Northeast Nigeria.