Elise van Dijck: Transforming Rural Veterinary Services with the Bonding Scheme

Elise van Dijck, a compassionate veterinarian based in Waipukurau's Vet Services Ltd, has made a significant impact on rural animal health care, courtesy of the Ministry for Primary Industries' Voluntary Bonding Scheme (VBS). The initiative, designed to draw veterinarians to serve in rural areas across New Zealand, has rewarded Van Dijck with financial incentives totaling $55,000.

Nurturing Rural Animal Health

Having completed her studies in Palmerston North, Van Dijck ventured to Waipukurau for her first veterinary job. She relishes the diversity of cases she encounters and seizes every opportunity to influence the health and wellbeing of individual animals and herds. Her choice to specialize in production animals and working dogs is driven by her commitment to their health, wellbeing, and the sustainable support of food and fiber production.

Impact beyond Veterinary Services

Working within a rural community, Van Dijck recognizes the profound influence she exerts on the lives of people and animals alike. She values her collaborations with other community professionals and takes pleasure in the assorted experiences she has with different animal species. Through her work, Van Dijck is not just a veterinarian; she is a vital cog in the rural ecosystem, contributing to its overall wellbeing.

Financial Incentive and Career Sustainability

The Voluntary Bonding Scheme has not only facilitated Van Dijck's desire to make a meaningful contribution to rural communities but also eased her financial burden. By reducing her student debt, the scheme has made a career in rural veterinary practice more viable and sustainable. As Agriculture Minister Todd McClay indicates, the VBS continues to ensure more veterinarians are available to work across rural New Zealand.