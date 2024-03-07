Eldoret Agricultural Show 2024: Pioneering Smart Agriculture for Economic Growth

The 2024 Eldoret Agricultural Show is currently unfolding in Kenya, running from March 6-9, with an expectation to draw hundreds from the agriculturally rich region.

This year's theme, 'Promoting Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiative to Foster Economic Growth,' shines a spotlight on the latest innovations in farming, aiming to propel the nation towards enhanced productivity and food security. With the presence of President William Ruto at the helm of the official opening, the event promises to be a cornerstone for agricultural advancement.

Unveiling Innovations and Bridging Skills Gaps

Under the stewardship of Susan Seron, the North Rift ASK chairperson, the show has become a hub for knowledge exchange and innovation showcase. Notably, this year marks the introduction of farm clinics by research institutions such as the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis).

These clinics are designed to directly address the challenges farmers face on the ground. "For the first time, we are having researchers from Kephis who have set up a clinic. We want to encourage farmers to come with samples of plants with diseases so that experts can test them," Ms. Seron emphasized, highlighting the event's proactive approach towards agricultural troubleshooting.

Exhibitions and Participation

With more than 200 exhibitors, both local and international, the Eldoret Agricultural Show is a testament to the region's commitment to agricultural innovation. Exhibitors from neighboring countries such as Uganda and Tanzania have joined hands with local Kenyan institutions like Kenya Seed Company and Kenya Dairy Board to display a variety of innovations.

Among the groundbreaking technologies showcased is the push-and-pull strategy, an effective pest control method presented by the Kerio Valley Development Authority. This technique, which involves intercropping Desmodium with cereals and border planting with Napier grass, has shown promise in controlling pests like the Fall Army Worm and Striga weed.

Looking Towards the Future

The Eldoret Agricultural Show of 2024 stands as a beacon of progress in the realm of smart agriculture. By bringing together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, the event not only promotes the exchange of ideas and technologies but also fosters a collaborative approach to tackling the challenges of food security.

As the show continues, it serves as a reminder of the potential that lies in innovative agricultural practices and their pivotal role in driving economic growth and sustainability.