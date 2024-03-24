El Nino Crisis: President Chakwera Declares State of Disaster in 23 Malawi Districts

In a decisive response to the devastating impacts of the El Nino weather phenomenon, President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a State of Disaster in 23 out of Malawi's 28 districts. This declaration, announced during a national address at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, underscores the government's commitment to addressing the urgent food security crisis that threatens nearly 2 million farming households across the nation.

Scope of the Crisis

The El Nino event has wrought havoc on Malawi's agricultural landscape, affecting approximately 749,113 hectares of maize, which represents 44.3 percent of the national crop area. Essential crops such as rice, soya beans, cowpeas, and groundnuts have also suffered significant damage. President Chakwera has mobilized the Ministry of Agriculture alongside other key agencies and international partners to evaluate the full extent of the impact, with a preliminary assessment revealing the dire need for close to 600,000 metric tonnes of maize to avert a hunger crisis.

Mobilizing National and International Support

In light of the staggering needs, President Chakwera has appealed to Malawians, both locally and internationally, as well as development partners and global institutions, to contribute resources towards the Presidential Initiative to Stop Hunger. This initiative, coordinated by the President's office through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma), aims to marshal the necessary support to provide immediate relief to the affected districts. The estimated cost of the humanitarian response is pegged at K357.6 billion, highlighting the scale of the challenge ahead.

Looking Forward

While acknowledging the natural disaster's profound impact, President Chakwera emphasized unity and resilience as essential qualities in overcoming the current challenge. He reassured the nation that with collective effort and international support, Malawi can avert the threat of hunger and build a more robust framework for dealing with similar challenges in the future. This incident not only tests Malawi's resolve but also serves as a critical moment for reinforcing the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and climate resilience strategies to safeguard against future climatic threats.