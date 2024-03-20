El Niño Crisis: Buhera North MP Reports Severe Hunger in Manicaland, Calls for Action

Buhera North MP Philip Guyo, representing Zanu PF, has raised significant concerns over the escalating hunger crisis in the Buhera district, largely attributed to the devastating effects of the El Niño-induced drought. Highlighting the dire situation during a national prayer day address at Murambinda growth point, Guyo emphasized the urgent need for support in one of Manicaland province's hardest-hit areas. With an estimated 2.7 million people facing food insecurity during the 2023/24 lean period, the call for government intervention and international aid has never been more critical.

Advertisment

Impact of El Niño on Agriculture and Food Security

The adverse effects of El Niño on Zimbabwe's agriculture sector have been profound, with expectations of significantly reduced cereal harvests in the 2023/24 season. Delayed rains have exacerbated the situation, increasing the demand for small grains and legumes. Moreover, the national herd faces threats from the changing climate, and the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) has reported substantial payments to farmers amidst challenges like the invasion of over 160 hectares by the African armyworm. Compounded by an outbreak of the pepper ringspot virus, leading to import restrictions on potatoes, Zimbabwe's food security landscape is under severe strain.

Government Response and Calls for International Support

Advertisment

In response to the unfolding crisis, opposition legislator Jabulani Hadebe has urged the government to declare the 2023/24 farming season a total loss to pave the way for international support. Despite government claims of national food sufficiency, on-the-ground reports paint a starkly different picture, with villagers in affected districts like Buhera forced to skip meals as their food reserves dwindle. The plea for help has been echoed by Zanu PF Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza, who has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's intervention in briefing and mobilizing aid for the region.

Community and National Efforts to Address the Crisis

The community's resilience is being tested as they grapple with the challenges posed by the El Niño-induced drought. Efforts at the national level to address the crisis include mobilizing resources for immediate relief and exploring long-term strategies to bolster the country's agricultural sector against future climatic shocks. The role of international partners and aid organizations is becoming increasingly crucial as Zimbabwe seeks to navigate this period of heightened food insecurity and ensure the well-being of its most vulnerable populations.

As the situation in Manicaland province and other affected areas of Zimbabwe continues to evolve, the response from both the government and the international community will be pivotal in mitigating the impact of this crisis. The call to action by MP Philip Guyo and others highlights the urgent need for concerted efforts to provide relief to those in dire need and to develop sustainable solutions to enhance food security in the face of climatic challenges.