Edo State Host Communities Empowered to Harness Multinational Companies' Benefits

Communities in Edo State are being encouraged to capitalize on the presence of multinational companies for economic growth and development. This initiative, focusing on the mutual benefits of partnership between local communities and corporations like Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC, was highlighted during a bi-annual community training event. The event, which drew participants from over 18 communities across Ovia South West, Ovia North East, and Uhunmwonde Local Government Areas, aimed at fostering a beneficial relationship to enhance the economic status of these communities.

Unlocking Potential through Collaboration

During the training, Mr. Kingsley Ehinmwinhoghia, the guest lecturer, emphasized the vast opportunities available to host communities through such partnerships. He pointed out that these multinational corporations do not only offer employment but also open doors to numerous business prospects for the local populace. Ehinmwinhoghia stressed the importance of community support for the growth of these companies, advocating for a harmonious relationship that encourages an environment free of crises and positions community members as ambassadors of these corporations.

Training and Environmental Stewardship

Mr. Ikponwonsa Osunbor, the Human Resource Manager of Okomu Oil Palm Company, underscored the company's commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of its host communities through organized training sessions. He highlighted that most opportunities lie within agricultural ventures rather than office jobs, encouraging community members to engage more with farming activities. Furthermore, the company's Senior Health, Safety, and Environment Officer, Efe John Onyijen, shared insights into the company's environmental conservation efforts, including the planting of 6,137 new endemic trees across 5.93 hectares within the company's concessions in 2020, as part of their commitment to sustainable practices and forest regeneration.

Creating Synergies for Economic Advancement

The initiative by Okomu Oil Palm Company to train community representatives underscores a growing recognition of the importance of creating synergies between multinational companies and their host communities. By doing so, both parties can achieve significant economic advancements, with communities benefiting from improved employment opportunities, business growth, and environmental sustainability efforts. Such partnerships also play a crucial role in promoting social responsibility and ensuring the long-term success of both the communities and the corporations involved.