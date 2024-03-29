Easter Boost for Farmers: CS Linturi Orders Open Access to Subsidized Inputs Amid Planting Season

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has taken a significant step to ensure farmers capitalize on the ongoing planting season by directing all National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Kenya Seed outlets to remain operational during the Easter Holiday. This directive comes in light of the Meteorological Department's announcement of the commencement of the long rains, marking the start of the crucial planting season for Kenyan farmers.

Empowering Farmers with Subsidized Inputs

"I have instructed all Kenya Seed and NCPB stores across the country to remain open and serve our hardworking farmers who are redeeming their e-voucher for the subsidized fertilizer and seeds," stated Linturi. This move is aimed at facilitating uninterrupted access to essential farming inputs, thereby enabling farmers to take full advantage of the favorable weather conditions for planting. Furthermore, Linturi addressed concerns regarding the quality of fertilizers, emphasizing that all fertilizers available at NCPB depots are rigorously tested and certified, thereby refuting reports of sub-standard fertilizers being distributed.

Enhancing Food Security and Soil Health

The government's focus on improving the country's food security is evident in its encouragement for farmers to use NPK fertilizers instead of those increasing soil acidity, such as DAP. "In 2023, we increased our maize yields to 60 million bags against the previous year's harvest of 40 million bags due to the issuance of the DAP fertilizer," Linturi highlighted, showcasing the positive impact of the government's fertilizer program. He also noted the expansion of farming activities by 200,000 acres in 2023, attributing this growth to the availability of subsidized fertilizers.

Guaranteeing Quality and Fighting Misinformation

Amidst reports of fake fertilizers in the market, Linturi's reassurances serve as a beacon of hope for farmers seeking to enhance their productivity responsibly. The Cabinet Secretary's firm stance against misinformation and his commitment to ensuring the distribution of quality, certified fertilizers underline the Kenya Kwanza government's dedication to bolstering agriculture, which remains a cornerstone of the nation's economy.

As the planting season gets underway, the government's proactive measures, including keeping seed and fertilizer outlets open during the Easter Holiday and ensuring the supply of quality inputs, are pivotal steps toward achieving long-term food security. These initiatives reflect a broader commitment to empowering farmers, increasing agricultural productivity, and ultimately, fostering a sustainable future for Kenya's agrarian sector.