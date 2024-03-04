Dungannon Dairy Sale Sees Record Prices: Patton, McLean Herds Lead with Top Bids

At the recent Dungannon Dairy Sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions and sponsored by Danske Bank, buyers had a plethora of choices from the quality lineup of dairy stock. The event featured fresh calved heifers, young cows, autumn-born heifer calves, bulling heifers, and service-age bulls, with prices reaching up to 2,700gns for a fresh calved heifer.

Top Sellers and Prize Winners

The sale was dominated by high-quality entries, with Ards Jazz A Ruth, from Wilson and Andrew Patton's herd, fetching the highest bid of 2,700gns. She is a potential fourteenth generation VG/EX, showcasing the depth of quality in the Patton's breeding. Not far behind, Ronald McLean and sons achieved 2,560gns for Relough Razzy Roxy, a testament to their home-bred genetics. The sale also highlighted future stars, such as the potential eleventh generation VG/EX Castletru Applejax Sara, which attracted a 2,480gns bid, underscoring the event's role in showcasing the next generation of dairy excellence.

Judging and Awards

Pre-sale show judging was expertly handled by Jessica Hall, who expressed admiration for the stock quality. The supreme championship was awarded to Slatabogie Pepper Bluebell from the Paul family's herd, a second calver with exceptional dairy quality and a promising future, selling for 2,240gns. The reserve championship went to Carrowcroft Remedy Jolee, a heifer from Geoffrey Patton's herd, noted for her tremendous potential and selling for 2,360gns.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

The Dungannon Dairy Sale not only set new benchmarks in pricing but also highlighted the robust demand for high-quality dairy genetics. As buyers from various regions competed for the top lots, the event underscored the vibrant health of the dairy sector and its future potential. With the success of this sale, it prompts reflection on the evolving trends in dairy farming, particularly the increasing emphasis on genetic quality and productivity. As the industry moves forward, such events will likely continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of dairy farming, both locally and beyond.