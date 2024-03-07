Duchess of Edinburgh Appointed President of South England Agricultural Society, Champions Agri-Youth

The South of England Agricultural Society has welcomed the Duchess of Edinburgh as its president for the year, underlining her long-term commitment to agriculture and youth engagement in the sector. Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), has been an avid supporter of agricultural shows across the UK, highlighting the contribution of food producers to national life.

Deep-rooted Passion for Agriculture

With a history of support for organisations that foster opportunities in the British food industry, the Duchess's new role aligns with her passion for sustainable food production and education about food origins. This year, she will also select a charity for the South of England Agricultural Society to support, furthering her impact on agricultural and food industry education and sustainability. Her involvement is expected to bring increased attention and resources to the chosen charity and the sectors it supports.

Strategic Leadership and Vision

Charles Burgoyne, the chairman of the South of England Agricultural Society, expressed his enthusiasm for the Duchess's appointment, citing her "boundless enthusiasm and passion for the land" as key to advancing the society's objectives. The society aims to foster greater understanding and appreciation for agriculture and countryside industries within the region. The Duchess's role as president is seen as pivotal in achieving these goals, leveraging her profile and passion to raise awareness and encourage involvement.

Supporting the Next Generation

Dr. Sue Greener, appointed as deputy president for 2024, shares a long-standing relationship with the society and will work alongside the Duchess to engage and inspire the next generation of food producers and agriculturists. Their combined efforts are anticipated to spotlight the importance of agriculture in the economy and environment, while also highlighting the career opportunities available to young people in the sector.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's appointment as president of the South of England Agricultural Society marks a significant step forward in promoting agricultural education and sustainability. Her active engagement in selecting a charity to support underscores her commitment to enhancing the sector's visibility and impact. This strategic leadership brings a renewed focus on agriculture's vital role in society, encouraging a new generation to explore and contribute to this essential industry.