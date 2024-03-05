Drought Ravages Membakut Padi Fields: Urgent Call for Government Intervention

In Membakut, a significant agricultural crisis unfolds as over 115 acres of padi fields face devastation due to prolonged drought conditions, prompting desperate calls for immediate action from local government and agriculture authorities. Ahmad, a local farmer from Kampung Mandangin, highlights the severe impact of the dry spell on the community's rice yields, with critical losses reported in several farming blocks.

Urgent Pleas for Assistance

Ahmad voices the community's distress, emphasizing the dire need for the Drainage and Irrigation Department and the Agriculture Department to step in and mitigate the damage inflicted by the month-long drought. The situation has left farmers with little hope for this year's harvest, underscoring the negligence of agricultural officials and the lack of on-ground support for the affected areas.

Community's Call to Action

Despite the adversity, Membakut's farming community is determined not to rely solely on governmental aid but to proactively seek solutions to revive their livelihoods. Ahmad indicates that the situation has been brought to the attention of influential local figures, including Membakut Assemblyman and Science and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif, as well as Kimanis MP and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohammad Alamin, in hopes of garnering support for agricultural revitalization.

Looking Forward

The crisis in Membakut serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by agricultural communities and the critical need for responsive and effective governmental intervention. As the dry spell continues to threaten the area's economic stability and food security, the plight of Membakut's farmers emphasizes the urgency of addressing climate-related challenges through sustainable practices and robust support systems.