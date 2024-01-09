en English
Agriculture

Dominican Republic Faces Threat from Mediterranean Fly Outbreak

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Dominican Republic Faces Threat from Mediterranean Fly Outbreak

Severe agricultural threats have emerged in the Dominican Republic with the recent outbreak of the Mediterranean Fly, or Ceratitis capitata, notably in the regions of Bávaro and Punta Cana. This destructive pest, known to ravage over 60 varieties of crops, is raising significant alarms due to its potential to devastate local agriculture.

Accusations Against the Government

The Agricultural Technical Team of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), along with the Abel Martínez Campaign, has voiced concerns over the government’s handling of the situation. The current administration, led by President Luis Abinader, stands accused of withholding critical information about the presence of this pest. More controversially, they are also blamed for the dismantling of a pest surveillance program that had been previously established. The alleged dismissal of more than 700 agricultural technicians as part of this process has sparked further criticism.

Implications of Pest Outbreak

The dismantling of the surveillance program is purported to have left the nation’s agriculture exceedingly vulnerable. This vulnerability is underscored by not only the recent Mediterranean Fly outbreak but also the earlier spread of the African Swine Fever, which had a significant impact on pork production. The Mediterranean Fly, notorious for its damaging effects on a wide array of fruit and vegetable crops — avocados, mangoes, citrus fruits, and tomatoes, to name a few — could lead to export bans and cause substantial economic damage.

Reflection on Past Successes

The specialists from the PLD recall their success in eradicating the Mediterranean Fly in April 2017, a victory that prevented over $40 million in losses. The memory of this successful campaign adds weight to their concerns about the potential repercussions of the current outbreak on Dominican agriculture.

Agriculture Dominican Republic
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

