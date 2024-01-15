Dominica Gears up for White Potato Cultivation: FFS Training Begins

In a crucial development for the agricultural sector, extension officers from across Dominica assembled at the Roseau Fisheries Complex on January 12. The congregation marked the beginning of a one-day refresher training on the Farmer Field School (FFS) approach—a hands-on educational strategy intended to elevate farming practices. The FFS method guides farmers through the entire crop cycle, from sowing the seeds to selling the harvest.

Focusing on White Potatoes

This season, the program has shifted its attention to white potatoes. By instructing farmers on the most effective methods for cultivating this crop in their particular regions, the initiative aims to enhance the overall yield and quality. Delroy Williams, the White Potato National Coordinator, underscored the timely nature of this focus. Although the FFS usually covers a variety of crops, it has now homed in on white potatoes.

Benefits of the Program

Eastern Agricultural Officer Asha Burton spotlighted the benefits of the program. She stated that it would offer farmers a lucid understanding of the viability of white potatoes in their respective regions. Burton urged farmers to reach out to their agricultural officers for additional information and to participate in the training. She referred to offices in Castle Bruce or Gullet River as the go-to resources for those situated in the eastern region.

Commencement of Training

The FFS trainings are scheduled to kickstart this week across all agricultural regions. They will persist throughout the entire crop cycle. The training was jointly facilitated by Williams and Technical Extension Officer Keian Stephenson. This initiative is a significant step towards sustainable agriculture, contributing to the country's food security and agroecological promotion.