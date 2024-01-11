en English
Agriculture

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:29 pm EST
Dominica Agricultural Resilience Project Calls for Bids

Strengthening agricultural resilience amidst a changing climate, Dominica’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy has issued a Specific Procurement Notice. The notice invites bids for the enhancement of the Gaulette River Farmers Service Centre and improvement works at the Woodford Hill Propagation Station.

Project Aims and Scope

These works are part of the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP), identified by the code P166328. The project’s primary objective is to boost the resilience and productivity of the farming sector in Dominica, which remains crucial to the island’s economy and food security. The enhancement works aim to improve facilities and build capacity for farmers and agricultural workers, providing them with the resources they need to thrive in an increasingly challenging climate.

Bidding Process and Funding

The bidding process follows a two-envelope system, which ensures that technical and financial proposals are evaluated independently. This method is designed to promote fairness and transparency. The EALCRP is supported by a loan from the International Development Association (IDA), under the loan number IDA 62310-DM. This critical funding enables the execution of these necessary resilience-building works.

Notice Issuance and Project Management

The procurement notice was issued on January 11, 2023, and the project is being managed by Mr. Kervin Stephenson. Interested parties can find more information and submit their bids through the provided website. This move marks a significant step forward in Dominica’s commitment to fostering agricultural resilience and sustainability.

In a related development, DOWASCO, the water and sewerage company in Dominica, has announced water supply interruptions in the Gaulette River, Mahaut River, and Sineku areas. These interruptions, scheduled on specific dates, are due to system maintenance aimed at enhancing the water infrastructure to complement the ongoing agricultural works. The company extends its gratitude to customers for their understanding, assuring them that any inconvenience caused during this period is regretted.

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

