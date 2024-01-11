Dominica Agricultural Resilience Project Calls for Bids

Strengthening agricultural resilience amidst a changing climate, Dominica’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy has issued a Specific Procurement Notice. The notice invites bids for the enhancement of the Gaulette River Farmers Service Centre and improvement works at the Woodford Hill Propagation Station.

Project Aims and Scope

These works are part of the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP), identified by the code P166328. The project’s primary objective is to boost the resilience and productivity of the farming sector in Dominica, which remains crucial to the island’s economy and food security. The enhancement works aim to improve facilities and build capacity for farmers and agricultural workers, providing them with the resources they need to thrive in an increasingly challenging climate.

Bidding Process and Funding

The bidding process follows a two-envelope system, which ensures that technical and financial proposals are evaluated independently. This method is designed to promote fairness and transparency. The EALCRP is supported by a loan from the International Development Association (IDA), under the loan number IDA 62310-DM. This critical funding enables the execution of these necessary resilience-building works.

Notice Issuance and Project Management

The procurement notice was issued on January 11, 2023, and the project is being managed by Mr. Kervin Stephenson. Interested parties can find more information and submit their bids through the provided website. This move marks a significant step forward in Dominica’s commitment to fostering agricultural resilience and sustainability.

In a related development, DOWASCO, the water and sewerage company in Dominica, has announced water supply interruptions in the Gaulette River, Mahaut River, and Sineku areas. These interruptions, scheduled on specific dates, are due to system maintenance aimed at enhancing the water infrastructure to complement the ongoing agricultural works. The company extends its gratitude to customers for their understanding, assuring them that any inconvenience caused during this period is regretted.