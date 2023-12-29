en English
Agriculture

Dith Tina Urges Government Working Group to Serve Public Diligently

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Cambodia’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Dith Tina, has urged his working group to serve the public diligently. In a meeting at the provincial hall on December 28, he emphasized the need for members to spend time within the community, understand its challenges, and devise timely solutions.

Aligning Actions with Government Policies

Tina further stressed the importance of collaboration and responsibility, asking group members to align their actions with the government’s priority policies. These working groups, he explained, were designed to support, not supersede, state institutions. Government spokesperson Pen Bona echoed these sentiments, stating that the working groups allow for direct engagement with the public to address their concerns.

CPP’s Post-Election Commitment

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), which leads the government, established these groups after the elections as a part of their commitment to the public, encouraging members to actively visit their local communities. However, not everyone is convinced of their effectiveness. Yong Kim Eng from the People’s Centre for Development and Peace criticized the working groups, suggesting that they could hinder the performance of local authorities by consuming their time.

Supporting Urban Poor Communities

In related news, Sahmakum Teang Tnaut (STT), a Cambodian land and housing rights NGO, has been working to support urban poor communities in Phnom Penh, reaching 270,000 people. They are seeking an external consultant to produce an advocacy video about urban-related issues, including land and housing rights. STT has highlighted the critical situation of forced evictions in Cambodia, emphasizing the violation of international human rights law, and the right to adequate housing. They have also conducted studies on the awareness of urban poor communities regarding their participation rights in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, and living conditions and challenges in poor communities in Phnom Penh.

Agriculture Cambodia
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

