Displacement and Food Insecurity: The Ongoing Crisis for Families in Chingwizi, Zimbabwe

In the parched landscape of Chingwizi, southeast Zimbabwe, Mary Shambira and her two grandchildren huddle around a single meal each day. A stark contrast to her former life near the verdant Mukosi river, Shambira’s tale of displacement and struggle mirrors that of over 3,000 families relocated here back in 2014, when the Tokwe Mukosi dam flooded due to heavy rains. Once self-sufficient, these families now grapple with arid conditions, minuscule land allocations, and a looming food insecurity crisis.

From Self-Sufficient to Food Insecurity

Shambira’s one-hectare plot of land, a meager offering compared to her previous home, barely yields a meaningful harvest. Her story is emblematic of the broader issue in Chingwizi. The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee reports that about 2.7 million Zimbabweans will be food insecure from January to March 2023. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) paints an even grimmer picture, estimating nearly 3.5 million individuals will face food insecurity during the same period.

Reduced Agricultural Output Fuels Crisis

The crux of the problem lies in reduced agricultural output, particularly pronounced in the southern and western provinces of the country. Despite the 2022-2023 farming season experiencing good rains across most parts of Zimbabwe, areas like Chingwizi continue to rely heavily on food aid. Maize yields in Masvingo, where Chingwizi is nestled, are the lowest in the country, further agitating the situation.

Conflicting Estimates of Maize Production

On a national level, Zimbabwe witnessed a surge in maize production in the last growing season, with nearly 2.3 million metric tons harvested, marking a 58% increase from the previous year. Yet, estimates from the United States Department of Agriculture suggest a more subdued figure of approximately 1.5 million metric tons. This discrepancy underscores the complexities of agricultural estimations and the potential challenges in crafting a comprehensive response to food insecurity.

As Mary Shambira and the thousands of displaced families in Chingwizi navigate their daily lives amidst a food crisis, the need for sustainable solutions and effective interventions becomes ever more pressing. The ongoing struggle in Chingwizi is a stark reminder of the human cost of environmental changes and displacement, and the urgent need to address food insecurity in vulnerable communities across Zimbabwe.