Digital Public Infrastructure: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges

Think of the oceans as vast, unregulated expanses where 'ghost boats' carrying deceased North Korean fishermen mysteriously appear. A recent study in Science Advances linked this eerie phenomenon to overfishing by Chinese 'dark fleets' for flying squids, leading to the decline of the squid population and forcing Korean fishermen into perilous waters. This is where the power of digital public infrastructure (DPI) comes into play. Global Fishing Watch, utilizing DPI, tracked these elusive fleets by amalgamating various satellite technologies.

DPI: A Game Changer in Tackling Global Challenges

DPI's impact goes beyond marine life preservation. It's a critical tool in tackling complex global challenges, offering transformative potential across sectors like identity, finance, health, and more. Systems like Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and CoWin in India are shining examples of DPI's effectiveness. The August 2023 G20 India report underscores the potential of DPI to advance all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), further emphasizing its global significance.

Promoting Environmental Health and Sustainable Agriculture

Where environmental health is concerned, DPI systems and platforms are playing a crucial role. EMODnet and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) hydrometric data, for instance, are aiding in biodiversity protection, coastal resilience, and reduction in carbon emissions. Another DPI initiative, Global Forest Watch, has contributed to a significant reduction in deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon by leveraging geospatial data.

Turning to agriculture, DPI is enabling sustainable practices and boosting output. Ethiopia's FarmStack has created custom advisories for sustainable agriculture, reaching an impressive 3.5 million farmers. India, on the other hand, is working on Agri Stack to enhance farmers' access to government schemes.

Challenges Ahead: Inclusivity, Data Protection, and Privacy

Despite the transformative potential of DPI, some significant challenges linger. Issues concerning inclusivity, data protection, and privacy have come to the forefront, especially after the CoWin database breach incident in June 2023. Addressing these risks is an urgent necessity for the full realization of DPI's benefits. It is crucial to create safe, inclusive, and resilient systems that leverage technology for societal good, thus helping to build a resilient society in the face of global challenges such as economic downturns, pandemics, and climate change.