Department of Agriculture Unveils Economic Support Scheme for Crop Protection and Compensation

In an initiative to protect agricultural pursuits and ensure economic sustainability for large enterprises, the Department of Agriculture, under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, has launched an Economic Support Scheme. This dual-purpose scheme is designed to shield crops from wildlife interference through the construction of fencing and to provide compensation for farmers who have borne the brunt of income loss due to damage caused to their crops by protected wildlife species.

Securing Crops, Securing Livelihoods

The Scheme, now open for applications, presents an opportunity for those who wish to fence their plots for crop protection. Interested parties are advised to reach out to their local District Agricultural Offices to understand the application procedures. The window for applying to the fencing initiative is set from February 5, 2024, to March 8, 2024.

Compensation Scheme: A Safety Net for Farmers

In addition to the fencing initiative, the Economic Support Scheme also encompasses a Compensation Scheme to address damages to crops. Unlike the fencing initiative, applications to this component of the Scheme can be submitted at any point during the year. However, it's crucial to note that to be eligible for this compensation, applicants must have previously undertaken measures to protect their crops from wildlife.

Terms, Conditions and Application Process

Detailed information about the Scheme, including its terms and conditions, required documentation, and other specifics, can be accessed either through the Department of Agriculture's website or directly from the District Agricultural Offices. This initiative marks an important step towards safeguarding the interests of farmers and large-scale agricultural enterprises, reinforcing the crucial role they play in our economy.