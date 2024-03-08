DENR, Philsaga Corp Partner for Agusan Marsh Access, Launch Riverbank Rehabilitation

BUNAWAN, Agusan del Sur - In a significant environmental and community development initiative, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Philsaga Mining Corp. (PMC) have embarked on a collaborative project to rehabilitate the riverbank of Dagon Creek in Barangay Mambalili. This undertaking not only promises to enhance access to the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary (AMWS) but also aims to address the pressing issue of siltation brought about by heavy flooding.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Dagon Creek

The Memorandum of Agreement signed by both parties outlines a concerted effort to restore nine kilometers of riverbanks on Dagon Creek by planting endemic trees capable of resisting flood conditions. With a budget of P624,000 funded by PMC, this project is not just a testament to corporate environmental responsibility but also a step forward in preserving the AMWS's rich biodiversity. The strategic location of Dagon Creek, offering a shorter route to the sanctuary, underscores the project's potential to make the natural wonder more accessible to both locals and tourists alike.

Community Engagement and Environmental Impact

Advertisment

Key to the project's implementation is the involvement of the Kanimbaylan Bonkogon Lumad Agusan Marsh Loreto Organization (KBLAMLO), a local people's organization. They are entrusted with the direct disbursement of the rehabilitation funds, ensuring that the project not only benefits the environment but also empowers the local community. The initiative is a reflection of the growing awareness and action against climate change, particularly among the Manobo indigenous peoples, who recognize the protective benefits of reforestation against extreme weather conditions.

Biodiversity Conservation and Flood Mitigation

The significance of the AMWS cannot be overstated, with its unique ecosystems providing habitat to several endangered species and acting as a vital stopover for migratory birds. The sanctuary's role in flood mitigation, acting as a natural 'sponge' for the region's water, highlights the importance of such rehabilitation projects. By enhancing the resilience of the riverbanks, the initiative not only protects the sanctuary's biodiversity but also safeguards downstream communities from the devastation of flooding, amplifying the project's long-term environmental and social benefits.

As this collaborative project between the DENR and PMC progresses, it showcases a model of partnership that leverages corporate resources for environmental conservation and community development. The revitalization of Dagon Creek stands as a beacon of hope, illustrating how concerted efforts can make a significant impact on preserving our planet's natural treasures while fostering sustainable development.