Delaware Farm Bureau Hosts 7th Annual Safety Conference with Nationwide, UDel Extension

Highlighting the paramount importance of safety in agricultural operations, the Delaware Farm Bureau, in collaboration with Nationwide and the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, is set to host its 7th annual Safety Conference. Scheduled for March 20 at Loblolly Acres in Viola, this event aims to tackle pressing safety concerns such as the use of large equipment, exposure to loud noises, and fire risks that farmers encounter daily. The conference promises an enriching day of discussions, featuring speakers from various sectors, along with complimentary lunch and refreshments for all attendees.

Keynote Speakers and Topics

Among the distinguished speakers, Don Clifton, executive director of the Delaware Farm Bureau, and Jim Minner, president of the Kent County Farm Bureau, will delve into "Improving Road Safety for Farm Equipment." Their presentation seeks to raise awareness and offer solutions for enhancing safety measures on public roads. Additionally, Todd McMullen from Great Hearing Benefits will address hearing loss and protection, providing valuable insights into preventive measures against occupational hazards. Chuck Thomp, representing eFire USA, will explore "Fire Realities: Mitigating the Risk, Protecting Property and Lives Through Pre-Planning & Awareness," emphasizing the critical need for effective fire safety strategies. The conference will also feature Kerry Richards from the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, offering expert advice on pesticide use and safety, including a segment for pesticide credit.

Supporting Farm Vitality through Grants

In related news, Russell Redding, Pennsylvania's agriculture secretary, announced the availability of $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Farm Vitality Planning Grants. These grants aim to assist farmers in strategic business planning, expansion, diversification, or ownership transition. Supported by the 2023-24 budget, with proposed continued funding by Gov. Josh Shapiro for the 2024-25 state budget, these grants underscore the state's commitment to fostering farm vitality and sustainability. Over $2.2 million in project planning support has already been allocated, aiding more than 316 Pennsylvania farms in navigating growth opportunities and transitions effectively.

Enhancing Farm Transitions and Growth

The Agricultural Business Development Center's Farm Vitality Grants are part of a broader suite of initiatives designed to support the agricultural sector. Programs such as the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit and Next-Generation Farmer Loan Program have proven instrumental in facilitating farm transitions and expansions. These initiatives not only offer financial incentives and savings but also help ensure the continuity and vitality of farming practices for future generations. Interested farmers and prospective farmers are encouraged to apply, leveraging these opportunities to secure their farms' future.

As the Delaware Farm Bureau's Safety Conference approaches, its significance extends beyond the immediate scope of safety practices. It underscores the broader efforts to sustain and nurture the agricultural sector through education, awareness, and financial support. Through initiatives like the Farm Vitality Planning Grants, the commitment to securing a safer, more prosperous future for farming communities continues to strengthen, highlighting the collective resolve to address the challenges facing agriculture today.