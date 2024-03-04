DAR Official Flags Regional Director for CARP Distribution Delay in Negros Occidental

In a decisive move to address agrarian reform delays, Undersecretary Kazel Celeste of the Department of Agrarian Reform has issued a directive to Region 6 Director Sheila Enciso, emphasizing the urgent need to distribute 1,170 hectares of land in Negros Occidental to 914 beneficiaries under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP). This action comes after persistent protests and a series of dialogues with affected farmers and Task Force Mapalad, revealing Enciso's reluctance due to alleged procedural errors and opposition to CARP.

Memorandum and Protests Highlight CARP Implementation Challenges

The conflict over land distribution in Negros Occidental reached a critical point with the issuance of a new memorandum by Celeste, following a camping protest by farmers demanding action. The protest, which took place in front of DAR headquarters, underscored the farmers' frustration with the stalled process, attributed to disputed notices of coverage and objections to CARP's application. In response, Celeste's memorandum reiterated the mandates of previous administrative orders, urging Enciso to overcome the procedural disputes and fulfill the CARP's objectives.

Regional Director's Position and Task Force Mapalad's Appeal

Despite the clear directives from DAR's central office, Enciso's correspondence revealed a conflicting stance regarding the implementation of Memorandum 226, signaling a request for further guidance. This has led to an opportunity for Enciso to present a position paper, potentially clarifying the regional office's interpretation of the relevant regulations. Meanwhile, Task Force Mapalad has publicly decried the delay, appealing directly to Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III for intervention to ensure the swift execution of land distribution in Region 6.

Looking Forward: Implications for Agrarian Reform in the Philippines

This standoff between DAR officials and the Region 6 directorate not only highlights the complexities of implementing agrarian reform in the Philippines but also the critical role of bureaucratic alignment in advancing land rights. As this situation unfolds, it presents a pivotal moment for the DAR to reaffirm its commitment to CARP and the broader objectives of agrarian reform, potentially setting a precedent for how similar disputes are managed and resolved in the future.