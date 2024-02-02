Dane County and MAMSWaP's 20th Annual Native Plant Sale: Promoting a Greener Future

Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) have announced the commencement of their 20th annual Plant Dane Native Plant Sale. The initiative, known for its commitment to the environment, provides the residents of Dane County, local organizations, and municipalities with the opportunity to purchase native plants at a discounted price. Furthermore, the program encourages the creation of native gardens, which not only serve as appealing landscape elements but also play a pivotal role in supporting local wildlife and enhancing the health of waterways.

Native Plants: A Solution to Stormwater Pollution

The introduction of native gardens is more than just an aesthetic enhancement. It's a strategic move towards preserving the environment. By aiding in the absorption of rainwater, these gardens significantly reduce polluted stormwater runoff, a common problem in urban areas. The initiative offers over 50 plant species and pre-designed garden kits, providing a wide variety for participants to choose from. The plants are priced at $11.50 per 4-pack, with a requirement for a minimum order of 16 plants. However, there is a limit to the number of plants available for sale, capped at 35,000, and orders can be placed until March 19, subject to availability.

Dig Into Rain Gardens: An Opportunity to Learn

Apart from the plant sale, Dane County is also offering educational sessions titled 'Dig Into Rain Gardens - 1:1 Coaching Sessions with the Experts'. These sessions are designed to guide residents in planning and implementing rain or downspout gardens. The coaching includes site evaluation, understanding drainage patterns, choosing the right plants, and guidance on installation. With a nominal fee of $20 for these sessions, participants from MAMSWaP communities can also receive up to a $50 reimbursement for native plants purchased through the program. Reservations for the coaching sessions are now open for March 2, 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM.

Plant Dane: A Step towards a Greener Future

The Plant Dane Native Plant Sale is a testament to Dane County and MAMSWaP's commitment to promoting environmental health and sustainability. By encouraging residents to introduce native plants into their gardens, they not only create a healthier local ecosystem but also contribute to a more sustainable future. As Dane County and MAMSWaP continue their environmental efforts, they remind us of the importance of native plants in our ecosystems and the role that each one of us can play in preserving them.