DAFM Announces Vital Amendments for ACRES Tranche 1 Farmers: Enhanced Biodiversity Measures

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has introduced significant amendments targeting farmers in the first tranche of the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), signaling a strategic shift towards more sustainable farming practices. In a move to bolster biodiversity and meet environmental objectives, these changes, effective from today, revolve around adjustments in catch crops and over-winter stubble management, promising a more flexible and ecologically sound approach to agricultural cultivation.

Advertisment

New Directions in Catch Crop Cultivation

In a decisive update, DAFM has broadened the spectrum of prescribed species for catch crops, adding five new species to the mix - balansa clover, squarrosa clover, brown mustard, fodder radish, and a kale/rape hybrid. This expansion not only diversifies the options available to farmers but also aligns with the broader goals of enhancing soil health and ecosystem diversity. The revised specifications now advocate for at least two species in the seed mix, utilizing monoculture seed rates to ensure a robust sowing strategy that surpasses the limitations of the previous two-way mix mandate. More information on the revised list and seeding recommendations can be found on the DAFM's official website, underscoring the department's commitment to supporting farmers through this transition.

Revising Over-Winter Stubble Management

Advertisment

The modifications extend into the realm of over-winter stubble management, where DAFM has introduced an additional cultivation option to enhance the scheme's flexibility and environmental benefits. Farmers participating in this action now have the choice between shallow cultivation of the selected parcel post-harvest or leaving it uncultivated until February 1. This strategic adjustment aims to provide a dual benefit: fostering a habitat conducive to bird life during the harsher winter months while promoting the emergence of a green cover to enrich soil quality and biodiversity. These measures reflect a nuanced understanding of the intricate balance required between agricultural productivity and ecological stewardship.

Ensuring High Standards and Compliance

Underpinning these amendments is a strong emphasis on quality and compliance. DAFM has stipulated the use of certified seed only, barring farm-saved seeds to maintain high standards of cultivation. The recommendation for ACRES participants, particularly those in tillage, to opt for seeds tested under the Higher Voluntary Standard (HVS) further exemplifies the department's dedication to excellence and environmental sustainability. Seeds meeting this standard are verified to be free from detrimental weeds such as blackgrass, sterile brome, and wild oats, ensuring that the ecological integrity of farmland is preserved.

As we reflect on these developments, it is clear that DAFM’s amendments to the ACRES tranche 1 specifications represent a thoughtful evolution in agricultural policy. By broadening the scope for catch crop species and introducing flexible management options for over-winter stubble, the department is paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector. These changes not only highlight the potential for farming practices to contribute positively to biodiversity and soil health but also underscore the importance of adaptability and innovation in meeting the challenges of modern agriculture. As farmers adapt to these new requirements, the ripple effects of these policies are poised to enhance the environmental footprint of Ireland’s agricultural landscape, fostering a healthier planet for future generations.