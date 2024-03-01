DA-CAR Distributes Vital Irrigation Equipment to Combat Drought in Cordillera Farms

The Department of Agriculture-Cordillera Administrative Region (DA-CAR) has embarked on a significant initiative to mitigate the adverse effects of drought on agriculture in the region. By distributing a range of irrigation equipment to corn and rice farmers, DA-CAR aims to bolster the resilience of agricultural practices against the backdrop of changing climate conditions and ensure food security.

Strategic Response to Climate Threat

Recognizing the critical need for adequate water supply in agriculture, DA-CAR has allocated 48 units of water pumps specifically for rice production, alongside 12 units of open-source pumping sets and five units of solar-powered irrigation sets dedicated to corn cultivation areas. Additionally, 50 sets of pumps and engine sets, as well as 12 units of spring development kits, will be provided to support high-value crops. In a comprehensive approach to safeguard livestock health, 3212.5 sets and packs of veterinary biologics and vaccines will also be distributed across municipalities and barangays under the LEED and Inspire program.

Addressing the Drought Crisis

With the onset of drought conditions in January, as forecasted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the provinces of Abra, Apayao, Benguet, and Kalinga are bracing for a challenging period that could extend until April. Meanwhile, Ifugao and Mountain Province are expected to face dry conditions that started in January and may persist until March. DA-CAR's distribution of irrigation equipment, which began in July of the previous year, is part of a larger strategy to provide timely assistance to farmers in the identified drought-affected areas. This initiative is rooted in a proactive assessment of climate risks, with 21 municipalities categorized as having a high or very high risk of drought.

Preemptive Measures and Support

In preparation for the adverse impacts of drought on agriculture, DA-CAR has prepositioned rice and corn seeds worth P40.3 million to be distributed among farmers in vulnerable regions. As of January, approximately 62,717.53 hectares of farmland planted with rice, corn, and high-value crops are at risk. The distribution of irrigation equipment and seeds is a crucial step towards mitigating the potential losses and ensuring the continuity of agricultural activities in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

As DA-CAR continues to navigate the challenges posed by drought, the concerted effort to provide essential support to farmers underscores the importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of climate adversities. By equipping the agricultural sector with necessary tools and resources, the region is better positioned to withstand the impacts of drought and safeguard the livelihoods of its farming communities.